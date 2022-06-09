CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station.

Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim, whose age wasn’t specified, later died at an area hospital.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.