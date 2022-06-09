ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Robbinsdale Fire Department responded to a fire that left a house significantly damaged Thursday afternoon.
RFD received a call regarding the fire in the area of North 46th and Scott avenues around 1:23 p.m. The fire was a three-alarm call. In total, seven agencies assisted the fire department in the emergency.
READ MORE: ‘A Slap In The Face’: Self-Employed Minnesotans, Including At-Home Child Care Providers, Excluded from Hero Pay
The five-resident home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No residents or firefighters were injured. Responders rescued a dog from the structure.
RFD is investigating the cause.