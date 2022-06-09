MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It’s kind of what you hear about in movies or in stories or something,” said Gopher golf signee Isabella McCauley.

The top two ranked prep girl’s golfers in the Minnesota are sisters, and both Isabella and Reese McCauley have already reached the mountaintop of high school golf.

“We’ve never been this close score-wise,” said Reese.

Each sister won the state tournament as a freshman. For Reese, that was last year. For Isabella, it was three years ago.

A senior this year, Isabella’s sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S. Women’s Open, allowing two years younger sister Reese to claim the throne. Now, this season Isabella is ranked number one, but Reese is the defending champ.

“We’ve definitely gotten more competitive throughout the last year,” said Reese.

“We both want each other to do well, but we both want to win,” said Isabella.

Reese hits it farther. Bella has the edge in short game. They’ve played countless rounds together, which has pros and cons.

“(Isabella’s) very talkative,” Reese said. “Sometimes I have to remind her to stop talking a little bit.”

All this, projecting for a showdown in the state tournament next week. Who can win that elusive second championship?

“I think it’d be really fun if we got in the last group together on the last day,” said Reese.

“I think the dynamic will be competitive but very friendly,” said Isabella. “We’re very supportive. We’re both each other’s best friends. So it’s pretty easy to root for each other on the course.”

No hint yet on who has the upper hand. With state just days away, fittingly, the sisters tied for the section title.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen … actually, that would be kind of interesting if that happened at state,” said Reese.