50 Years Ago, 'The Black Hills Flood' Devastated Rapid City, SD And Killed 200+ People
Thursday marks 50 years since a record flash flood devastated the area of Rapid City, South Dakota, killing over 200 people.
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night.
Live WCCO Video
Next Weather: Warm And Sunny On Thursday; Rain Returns This Weekend
Temperatures will approach 80 degrees in the metro, and much of the state will be close to that mark as well.
Next Weather: A Quiet, Sunny Thursday; Wet Weekend Ahead
The next few days will be quiet, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal.
Next Weather: Isolated Showers Tuesday, Quiet Rest Of Week
Highs will remain in the low 70s this week in much of Minnesota, as June continues to keep its May feel.
NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day
The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.
Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms
The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.
Twins Tee Off On Cortes, Top Yanks 8-1 To End NY Streak At 7
Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday that stopped the Yankees' seven-game winning streak.
Carlos Correa, Cleared Of COVID-19, Rejoins Twins To Face Yankees
The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list before their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength.
MSHSL Approves Name, Image And Likeness Policy For Student Athletes
The MSHSL policy allows student athletes to make money from teaching and coaching, advertising and autographs.
Sabrina Ionescu Leads Liberty To 88-69 Rout Of Lynx
Sabrina Ionescu has been on a roll offensively, and that has lifted the New York Liberty to wins in three of their last four games.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Is E15 Gas Worth Using? And Which Cars Are Eligible?
There's an option to save 10 cents a gallon on gas many drivers might not realize they can use -- and it can be found at hundreds of gas stations in Minnesota.
A Look At How We Get To Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Companies like Exxon experienced losses in the billions in 2020. Profits this year are helping to make up for those shortfalls.
What Are Our Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes?
All too often, doctors see patients not use sun protection as effectively as they can.
The Artisan Home Tour By Parade Of Homes
By
WCCO-TV Staff
June 9, 2022 at 9:00 am
The Artisan Home Tour by Parade of Homes runs from June 10-26.
Click here for more information
.