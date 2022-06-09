MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first of several new public hearings will lay out the findings of the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This comes almost a year and a half after the insurrection.

The idea behind this was to emulate the kind of investigation into the events leading up to 9/11. Twenty years ago, though, 9/11 had brought this country together. Today, we couldn’t be further apart.

If the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 6 is known as a day of infamy, the attack on the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6, that’s the day of incivility.

This week, a special committee of nine congressman — seven Democrats and two Republicans — host their first hearing on whether the riots were a protest gone rogue or something more nefarious.

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa says the target audience is American voters, especially if any of them have stopped paying attention.

“Republicans have cast this as a political endeavor, but Republicans like Liz Cheney on the committee have told me — I sat down with her for CBS Sunday Morning — what she says she wants is for people to understand the system they live, everyday American democracy, is under threat, has been tested by this attack, it’s been tested by President Trump, and it could be tested again,” Costa said.

Taking questions from the committee tonight are Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards and filmmaker Nick Quested. Committee leaders also teasing new video depositions from former president Donald Trump’s closest advisors, even his family.

Committee hearings could last through the summer, some during daytime, and others at night.

The plan is to interview more than 1,000 witnesses. This is separate from the criminal investigations of those who trespassed and engaged in violence at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors have already filed charges against about 300 individuals and counting.

Erica MacDonald is the former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota who was appointed by Trump.

“There were body cameras, there were surveillance cameras, there were people actually recording their own criminal acts,” MacDonald said.

That evidence thus far has led to the arrest of eight people from Minnesota and nine from Wisconsin. The charges range from civil disorder to disorderly conduct, from violent entry to violence against police officers. Of those 17 suspects, 7 have pleaded guilty. Some were sentenced to prison, others probation. Those 10 other cases are still pending.

MacDonald says federal agents — and their local partners — are stretched thin, not just in manpower but also in demand.

“We’re seeing a spike in violent crime we haven’t seen in very, very long time in all of our major cities,” MacDonald said. “We’re seeing carjackings and assaults in broad daylight, so we have to make certain we’re not just focused on one matter but we’re doing everything we can to address that spike in violent crime.”