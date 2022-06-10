MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday.
The seven-day average positivity rate is continuing its steady decline, sitting at 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s still above the high risk threshold drawn at 10 cases, along with the hospitalization rate. According to state data, there are now 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents.
In all, the state has seen over 1.52 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, including over 75,000 reinfections. Health officials say 12,713 Minnesotans have died.
State health data shows that 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.7% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
Metro area wastewater data shows that the viral load of COVID-19 dropped 16% in the last week, and the presence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is also down compared to the week prior. The Metropolitan Council estimates that the subvariant BA.5 will likely replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant variant in the coming weeks, as it now makes up 20% of the viral load.
On Friday, state’s first test-to-treat site opened in Brooklyn Park, with the goal of being a one-stop-shop for high risk Minnesotans who test positive for the virus. After testing positive, they can then get a prescription for an antiviral pill called Paxlovid on site. Two other test-to-treat sites will open in Duluth and Moorhead next week.
The Biden Administration on Friday also announced that the U.S. will soon drop the requirement for travelers coming into the country to present a negative test before departure. The requirement will lift on Sunday.