MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Judy Garland would have turned 100 years old Friday.
Garland was born in Grand Rapids back in 1922. She went on to mega stardom, starring in movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star is Born.”
She had success on the big screen, but she also struggled with depression and addiction. She was only 47 when she died.
Garland’s daughters – Liza Minnelli, 76, and Lorna Luft, 69 – have reportedly launched a fragrance in honor of her 100th birthday. Minnelli and Luft say the fragrance was based on what their mother would have worn herself.