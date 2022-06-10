MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home was deemed uninhabitable after a fire in Minneapolis early Friday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews arrived at a single-story home on the 5200 block of 47th Avenue South around 1:50 a.m. They searched the “cluttered” home and found a fire in the back corner of the house.
Several cats lived in the home, and one was in critical condition. The home owner was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
The house was declared uninhabitable due to fire and water damage.