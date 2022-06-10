MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening, according to police.
Just before 10 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that gunshots were fired in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.READ MORE: Next Weather: Isolated Showers, With A Better Chance Of Rain Saturday
As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Center suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital.READ MORE: Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible.MORE NEWS: Rideshare Carjackings Plummet In Minneapolis, St. Paul
The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.