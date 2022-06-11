BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park barber shop.
Authorities in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a barber shop near the intersection of 63rd and Boone avenues. Bullets flew into the business.
The two shot were a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”
Investigators do not believe the victims were the intended targets. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.
