MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A summer favorite made its return to the Twin Cities. “Rock the Garden” is back. That means live music, food and fun at the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Gathering again.

“The vibe is super chill. Everybody’s out here having a great time,” said Mariah Athey, who went to the concert with her mom, Sarah. “You can see it, feel it, in the air. It’s awesome.”

“We wanted to spend the day together. We wanted to support some less-known artists,” said Tea Wagner from Hopkins.

The event is a Minneapolis tradition that’s been missing for two years. Now it’s back and picking up where it left off.

“Normal, family experiences and friends being together again,” said Felicia O’Brien who is charge of business development at the Walker Art Center. “It’s just really refreshing.”

The annual outdoor concert began in 1998, and it went on a forced hiatus in 2020 and 2021.

“This event is a beloved event every year, and I think absence of it was really felt,” O’Brien said.

“It’s super cool to have all the people back out here and to have a couple of stages and a lot of local artists being able to perform and get back on the scene,” said Daniel Weinhagen from Roseville. “Seems like things are finally getting back to normal”

Some came early, staying all day to see their favorite band.

Others felt the need to gather.

“I don’t really know many of the bands out here, but it’s kinda just nice to be out in the community with people… again,” said Rachel Zuraff of Golden Valley.