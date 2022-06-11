MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down flames inside a vacant home Saturday evening in south Minneapolis.
The city fire department says that firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half story home on the 2500 block of Bloomington Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. The home was vacant and boarded up.
Crews found heavy fire on the front porch. After extinguishing those flames, firefighters tore off the boards from the windows and doors to attack the fire inside the home.
Firefighters battled the flames while searching the home. No one was found inside. Additionally, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.