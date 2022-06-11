MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The streets of downtown Minneapolis were filled on Saturday by protesters gathered for the “March for Our Lives,” one of hundreds of rallies nationwide calling for the end to gun violence following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
The group says they are demanding that President Joe Biden and lawmakers take action to address gun violence.
Here’s a look at the growing crowd off Washington Ave near downtown Minneapolis ahead of a planned “March for Our Lives” event this morning.
The group says they are demanding President Biden and lawmakers take action immediately to stop gun violence. More to follow for @wcco pic.twitter.com/BtJF9sLmfb
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) June 11, 2022
Biden said his message to rally-goers across the country was to “keep marching.”
“I join them by repeating my call to Congress: Do something,” he tweeted Saturday.
In Minneapolis, protesters marched down Washington Avenue and ended at Government Plaza, chanting “protect our kids, take away the guns.” Student speakers said they’re at the event because of the shooting threats at schools.