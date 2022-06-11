CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The streets of downtown Minneapolis were filled on Saturday by protesters gathered for the “March for Our Lives,” one of hundreds of rallies nationwide calling for the end to gun violence following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

The group says they are demanding that President Joe Biden and lawmakers take action to address gun violence.

Biden said his message to rally-goers across the country was to “keep marching.”

“I join them by repeating my call to Congress: Do something,” he tweeted Saturday.

In Minneapolis, protesters marched down Washington Avenue and ended at Government Plaza, chanting “protect our kids, take away the guns.” Student speakers said they’re at the event because of the shooting threats at schools.