MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday’s weather will be the season’s first dose of extreme heat.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States.

“The elderly and the really young,” said CentraCare sports medicine physician Dr. George Morris. “Those are the two populations that I would worry about most.”

Intense heat can cause a range of illnesses for all ages, including the more serious heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to keep an eye out for heat exhaustion symptoms. Things like: Heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, headache and tiredness.

If you feel any of these symptoms, experts say find a way to cool off by moving to a cooler area, sipping water or using a damp cloth.

There are public places to keep cool if you don’t have air conditioning, like malls or libraries.

Dr. Morris recommends dressing lightly and drinking an extra glass of water or a drink with electrolytes for each hour you spend outside.

“I would be hydrating today, tomorrow, Tuesday and even Wednesday,” he said. “You could view Wednesday as a recovery day.”

If you have kids, experts recommend locking your cars, even in your own garage. Kids can wander outside and get into the car. Twenty-three children died last year from being in hot cars, according to NoHeatStroke.org.

Kelly Grunerud has two sons in baseball and is used to dealing with hot days outside.

“Try to get in the water a little bit, and then lots of sunscreen and maybe cool towel here and there,” Grunerud said. “Keep fluids going.”

Dr. Morris says it’s also a good idea to check on your elderly family members or neighbors to make sure they have what they need to keep cool. Click here for more tips on beating the heat.