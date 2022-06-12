SEVERE WEATHER:Storms are moving through parts of Minnesota Sunday. Get the latest updates.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning.

Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire.

Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries.

Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.