MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of northwestern Minnesota dealt with tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Sunday afternoon, and more possibly-severe storms are set to roll through the state.
There will be a few isolated storms Sunday evening, with most across northern Minnesota. Some may be severe.
A storm complex will be coming out of the Dakotas Monday morning. It could bring heavy rain, hail and damaging winds. The uncertainty lies in location. It could skip the Twin Cities to the north or move through the metro about sunrise. It should weaken as it moves east. Afterwards, Monday will be a warm and humid one, with a high of 83 in the metro.
Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp — with the heat index rising into the triple digits.
Storms will roll through parts of the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll have a quiet to end the week. It will be cooler from Wednesday to Friday, with the return of extreme heat possible next weekend.