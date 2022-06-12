MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota will stay dry during the day Sunday, but there is a chance of showers and even potentially severe storms in some areas, especially later on and into the overnight hours.

After the storms, watch out for excessive heat. Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day as feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities will exceed 100 degrees.

In northern Minnesota, Marshall and Pennington counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Showers and storms could pop up throughout the day, but most will pass quickly.

The state will see a wide range of high temperatures. Southwestern Minneota should hit the mid-80s, while the Twin Cities will peak right around 81. The Arrowhead will be significantly cooler, with highs in the 50s.

Dew points will climb into the muggy range on Sunday and keep climbing through Tuesday.

A complex of severe thunderstorms will develop in the Dakotas on Sunday and move into Minnesota overnight into Monday. It’s yet unclear whether those storms will weaken as they arrive here. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat.

After those storms roll through, Monday will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with another wide range of highs across the state. Northeastern Minnesota will top out in the 50s, while southwestern Minnesota will climb into the 90s. The Twin Cities will reach the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to extreme heat. Feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities will be between 100 and 104 degrees. The actual high in the metro will be around 96; it’ll be the hottest day of the year so far and could set a record.

“This is a different level of heat,” WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said. “This is dangerous heat.”

The rest of the week will be cooler, but still summery. A return to the 90s for Father’s Day weekend is possible.