MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sad, frustrated, and changed forever. A Cambridge family says that’s how they feel one year after their beloved teenager was killed.

Nicholas Enger, a car lover, had driven down to the Twin Cities to watch street racing in June of 2021. He was killed in the middle of the excitement when a bullet hit him. The case is still wide open.

Since then, his family has moved into a new home. It’s the new home they always dreamed of. Nicholas has his own bench. As an avid fisherman, it just makes sense. But what doesn’t is that he never saw the place, and he never will.

“Still have his bedroom, his truck. He’ll always have a place here,” said mother Amanda Bolz.

His bed is covered with memories, adorned with a quilt made of his old shirts. Their hearts are covered in grief.

“Everything, Christmas, Easter, his birthday, was his 18th birthday. Every day I think if Nicholas was here, how things would be different,” she said.

The kindhearted car lover left the country for the city for a few hours. But just as the cars were flying by, bullets started flying, too.

“We are pretty much at same spot we were one year ago,” Bolz said. “I know MPD is doing their best, but we need people to come forward to get answers.”

And that is the key to this case: the bullet that went through Nicholas. There’s no evidence, so they really need a tip.

“We really need the justice,” said Ava Fredrickson, Nicholas’ girlfriend. “I mean, it really doesn’t get much harder … it’s a nightmare that you never wake up from.”

They’ve raised $17,000 for a reward in hopes of getting that justice, and that someone who knows something will say something.

“Clear your own conscious, do the right thing,” Bolz said. “In this tragedy, give us one bit of peace.”

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The weekend Nicholas was killed, Vanessa Jensen of Lindstrom was also killed at a Minneapolis street race. Both cases are open, and police need more tips.