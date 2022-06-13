RED LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A $5,000 reward is being offered in hopes that it will help solve the 2020 murder of Jacob Hunter in Red Lake.
According to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office, Hunter was murdered on Oct. 7, 2020 at around 11:30 p.m. in the East Barton area of Red Lake.
Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Minneapolis at 763-569-8000. Tips can also be submitted online.
According to the Red Lake Nation News, Hunter moved to Red Lake with his family in 2020 from Chicago, Illinois. He was 31 years old when he was murdered.