14 Minneapolis Schools Will Shift To E-Learning Tuesday Due To Extreme HeatSeveral public schools in Minneapolis will move to distance learning on Tuesday due to a lack of air conditioning and impending extreme heat.

Next Weather: As Storms Move Out, Dangerous Heat LoomsA storm system is making its way out of Minnesota Monday afternoon, though the southeastern corner of the state isn't out of the woods yet. Once storms move out, dangerous heat will follow.

Tips For Beating This Week's Extreme Heat“The elderly and the really young,” said CentraCare sports medicine physician Dr. George Morris. "Those are the two populations that I would worry about most."

Next Weather: Isolated Showers, With A Better Chance Of Rain SaturdayHigh temperatures Friday will be similar to Thursday, with few isolated showers or thunder showers as well.

Next Weather: Isolated Showers Friday, More Rain SaturdayWe could see some showers early Friday, and another round is possible in the afternoon.