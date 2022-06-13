MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says it has assumed control of a Pine Island nursing home due to unpaid bills threatening critical services for residents.
On Monday, health officials said that the nursing home in question is the Pine Haven Care Center. MDH took control of the facility on Saturday.
“This rare step is one we do not take lightly, but the evidence indicated a need for immediate action to ensure that residents are safe and continue to receive essential services,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are focused on a smooth transition and determining the next steps that will meet the needs of residents, staff, and families.”
MDH says the action was necessary after evidence was found of the facility’s growing list of unpaid bills and its inability to meet payroll, which threatened staffing levels, critical services and medications for residents.
Pathway Health is serving as the facility’s managing agent during the receivership.
According to MDH, a receivership allows regulators to take over nursing homes in certain situations “where there are serious health and safety concerns for residents.” By law, a receivership cannot exceed 18 months.