MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system is making its way through Minnesota Monday morning, and once that moves out, dangerous heat will follow.
A storm complex moved over the Dakotas and weakened overnight, but it will still bring heavy rain, hail and damaging winds to parts of Minnesota, particularly the southwest. Martin County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 a.m.
Rain should reach the Twin Cities around 6 a.m., with the heaviest precipitation coming later in the morning.
The rain will clear out as we head into the afternoon, but it will stay cloudy into the evening. The metro will top out at 83 degrees. Southern Minnesota will hit the 90s, while up north in Duluth and the Arrowhead highs will only reach the 50s.
Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp — with the heat index rising into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch.
Storms will roll through parts of the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll have a quiet to end the week. It will dip down into the 80s from Wednesday to Friday, with the return of extreme heat possible next weekend.