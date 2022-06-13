CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Paisley Park announced Monday the next edition of its live music series, NPG Jazz, will feature Grammy and Stellar Award nominated artist, Marcus Anderson.
Anderson will perform on July 8 at 7 p.m. at the NPG Music Club at Paisley Park.
Anderson was featured on Prince’s last release, “Hit N Run Phase 2,” playing on “Revelation” and “Look at Me Look at You.”
According to Paisley Park, Anderson’s work with Prince led him to join stages with the likes of CeeLo Green and Stevie Wonder, where he became a key contributor in their touring acts.
Anderson has 15 studio albums under his belt, charting number one in both categories of Billboard’s Smooth Jazz and Sirius XM’s Watercolors.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event is required for entrance. Masks are also required.