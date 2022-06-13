MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a recently commissioned Navy ship named for the Twin Cities was involved in a rescue on the St. Lawrence River earlier this month.
The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul assisted a boat taking on water near Cat Island Shoals on June 3, according to the U.S. Navy. The ship’s crew diverted course to rescue the stranded boater.
“Our ship’s motto is ‘I will either find a way or make one,'” the ship’s commanding officer, Alfonza White, said in a release. “I’m incredibly proud of the sailors aboard Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose actions reflected that ideal today.”
The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned in Duluth last month.