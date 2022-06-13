SEVERE WEATHER:Storms are moving through parts of Minnesota early Monday. Get the latest updates.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a recently commissioned Navy ship named for the Twin Cities was involved in a rescue on the St. Lawrence River earlier this month.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul assisted a boat taking on water near Cat Island Shoals on June 3, according to the U.S. Navy. The ship’s crew diverted course to rescue the stranded boater.

(credit: U.S. Navy)

“Our ship’s motto is ‘I will either find a way or make one,'” the ship’s commanding officer, Alfonza White, said in a release. “I’m incredibly proud of the sailors aboard Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose actions reflected that ideal today.”

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned in Duluth last month.