MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — The hottest day of the summer so far has people scrambling for ways to cool down. Public pools around the Twin Cities have been very busy Tuesday, including Waterworks in Battle Creek Regional Park, where everyone was making the most of the heat.

Waterworks’ gates to get in opened up at 11 a.m. and a long line quickly formed to get inside.

“It’s the pool today, that’s for sure,” said John Kruger, who was first in line to get into Waterworks with his grandkids.

Everyone who showed up to the pool today had the same goal: to cool off. Charlie Vanderlind and her sister were among the dozens of kids running through the water shooting up from the ground.

“We decided to come to a park and cool off because it’s really hot out today,” said Vanderlind.

“[We’re] cooling off! In a water park!” said Zoey and Arlene Taylor. The 6 and 9 year old sister shared their tips for staying cool this summer.

“Swimming, going to the beach, taking out the pool, blowing up the pool, or just jump through the sprinkler,” said the Taylor sisters.

Before Janiyah McKeever got in the water, she said, “It feels like a sauna out here.”

Then after she jumped in, McKeever said, “I got in the water and it was freezing ice cold, but once I put my head in the water is was a whole different world. It was so cold and it felt so good.”

When it’s this hot outside, it’s hard to leave the relief.

“I’m going to be coming here every day for summer,” said McKeever.

There is a $7 admission to get into Waterworks. Life guards are on duty all day until they close at 8 p.m.

Ramsey County also has nine public swimming beaches that are open now through Labor Day. They do not have any life guards at them though.