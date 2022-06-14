MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat.
The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under an excessive heat advisory.
“It is just going to be really oppressive out there,” WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. “Find any way you can to stay cool.”
Parts of the state will need to keep an eye out for severe weather Tuesday as well. Cottonwood, Jackson and Nobles counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 a.m. Clay, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until noon.
Tuesday’s extreme heat is a one-and-done situation, with a cold front moving through later in the evening and into Wednesday. That will bring in cooler and much less humid air. The front will also trigger storms that could be severe in southeastern Minnesota. Those storms should hit the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.
Wednesday through Friday will be much more comfortable, with low humidity and temps in the 80s. It will be windy Thursday. High wind and low humidity are concerning if fires would start.
By Sunday, we could be back into the upper 90s, and the humidity will ramp up. Expect several hot and humid days with highs in the 90s into next week.