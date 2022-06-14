MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his list of the top 100 NFL players, and three Vikings made the cut.
The highest ranked Viking is, unsurprisingly, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who lands at No. 13. He’s the third-highest receiver on the list behind the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (5) and former Packer Davante Adams (11), who was traded to the Raiders this offseason.
“In his second season, he finished fourth in catches with 108 and second in yards with 1,616. He also had 10 touchdown catches,” Prisco wrote of Jefferson. “It’s scary to think what type of leap he can make this season as he better understands the position.”
The next Viking on the list is running back Dalvin Cook at 41. Prisco thinks new head coach Kevin O’Connell will get Cook even more involved in the passing game this upcoming season.
Safety Harrison Smith barely snuck in at 99. Prisco believes Smith is one of the league’s most versatile safeties, even as he enters the late stage of his career.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Danielle Hunter earned honorable mentions from Prisco.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald topped the list, with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers coming in at No. 2. The Packers have five players on the list, while the Bears had only one. No Lions players appeared in the top 100.