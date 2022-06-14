BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – Taking a “selfie” is a way to share a special moment.

Now, a new store in the North Town Mall is giving people space to take selfies and be creative with it.

The Museum of Self gives people the creative outlet to produce their own “selfie” and have fun doing it.

Audrey Melson was looking for a way to take her sister Maura and her best friend Evelyn out to do something fun and avoid the heat at the same time.

Walking in the North Town Mall they found something new that caught their eye.

“I post pretty regularly on my social media so I walked by it earlier an I said that looks like so much fun. I see it on TikTok all the time so I think it’s awesome,” Melson said.

The Museum of Self is becoming a creative outlet for kids as well as parents looking to have fun together.

Kimberly Holifield developed the museum of self to be something different but along the lines of things we all do, take that selfie. The museum has 30 different stations to give people an opportunity to pose and have fun.

“All of the stations are real lit, we’ll give you a tripod. All you need to bring is your camera. We’ll show you how to place it on your tripod and you go around and take as many photos and videos as you can,” Holifield said.

From taking the family selfie to basking in $100 bills, the Museum of Self is prepared for however you want to capture the moment.

“We have dressing rooms, you can change your outfit we also have a few props and you can bring in other props as well,” Holifield said.

One of the most popular station is the 360 photo booth. It gives you a chance to dance to your favorite song and afterwards get to see how you look busting a move.

The Museum of Self can be booked for parties or you can just walk-in and start taking selfies.

The price of admission covers you for an hour of fun.