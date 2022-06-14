MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are known as the Academy Awards of food, and a local restaurant just took home a top honor. Owamni, by the Sioux Chef, was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards in Chicago Monday night.

The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food.

“We’re still here and our ancestors are proud tonight, because we’re doing something different,” co-owner Sean Sherman said in his acceptance speech.

That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower, toasted crickets. (As one diner noted, “You don’t get crickets any place in town other than here.”)

Co-owner Dana Thompson said the award impact is much bigger than being recognized for the restaurant’s food.

“As soon as we heard the ‘O’ come out of their mouths we just like lost it,” Thompson said.

Thompson came straight from the airport to the restaurant Tuesday afternoon, for the lunch rush.

“Showing people how beautiful these cultures are, still are, and they’re still here. There’s some work to do and it helps that,” Thompson said.

Meely Snyder, the executive director of the organization Dream of Wild Health, told WCCO Owamni’s win will inspire future chefs.

“We have a huge Native population right here in Minneapolis and St. Paul — in fact one of the biggest in the country, and so we just want to celebrate that as well,” Snyder said.

Connection is at the heart of the food here, and the people creating it.

“It’s so much bigger than Sean and I, and bigger than our staff. It’s like a community service,” Thompson said.

Co-owner Sherman was also nominated for best chef in the Midwest.

Thompson said she hopes their win also brings attention to their nonprofit.