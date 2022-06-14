Next Weather Alert:Excessive heat warning issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday. Parts of the state could also see severe weather.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a stellar stretch at the plate, Twins superstar Byron Buxton has been named the AL Player of the Week.

In six games between June 6 and Sunday, Buxton batted .333 with five home runs. He also hit a double and logged seven RBI. His 1.512 OPS also contributed to the honor. He also had back-to-back two-homer games against the Yankees and Rays.

The Twins went 3-3 during that six-game stretch.

On the year, Buxton has a .236 batting average with 18 home runs, good for second in the league behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

The Twins currently hold the top spot in the AL Central.