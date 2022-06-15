MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of us have a love of nature, but do you ever wonder where it comes from?
Researchers at the National University of Singapore say parents actually pass down a love of nature to their children genetically.
“This study provides the first evidence for a genetic component to both our predispositions towards nature and our tendency to visit natural spaces,” study co-author Dr. Chia-chen Chang said. “Nature-oriented people may actively seek out nature even if it means travelling from their home, but diverse urban planning is needed to provide access to natural spaces – and the benefits they offer – for all.”
Click here for more.