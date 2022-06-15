Next Weather: After Rainy Start, Wednesday Will Offer Reprieve From HeatWestern and southeastern Minnesota will see scattered showers in the morning hours. There's a risk of severe weather later on in the southeast, as well as western Wisconsin.

Next Weather: Rainy Start To Wednesday; Heat Wave ApproachesAfter enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.

Heat Exhaustion Vs. Heat Stroke: Know The Differences“It can take days, it can take months. You can get kidney disease, you can get heart disease,” Friedman said. “It’s not a little deal to get sick from the heat.”

Kids, Families Flock To Pools To Cool Off On Hot DayPublic pools around the Twin Cities have been very busy Tuesday, including Waterworks in Battle Creek Regional Park, where everyone was making the most of the heat.

What Is A 'Heat Dome'? And How Long Do They Last?After our burst of extreme heat Tuesday, get ready for an extended stretch of hot summer days as the weekend approaches.