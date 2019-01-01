Get The Latest On March Madness With the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.

Wally Szczerbiak: 'Zion Williamson Is The Best Defender In College Basketball'Szczerbiak is high on both Duke and Gonzaga to make a deep run in the tournament.

Ian Eagle: 'For Many Of The Participants Involved This Is A Career Highlight'The veteran CBS play by play man weighs in on what the most interesting part of the tournament is for him and how he conveys the emotion of the games.

Steve Smith Talks Tom Izzo, Cassius Winston & 2019 NCAA TournamentSmitty explains what makes Tom Izzo a great coach and why Cassius Winston is such a special player.

Come Play Our Bracket Challenge!Test your knowledge of the Tournament against friends, family and VIPs for the chance to win $1,000!

Tracy Wolfson Discusses Her Favorite Storylines In This Year's TournamentTracy Wolfson, CBS Sports' lead sideline reporter for the NCAA Tournament, on the year's biggest stories and preparing for March Madness.

What Can The Numbers Tell Us About Choosing A Bracket?People can make March Madness bracket choices based on team colors, school mascots, CBS Sports analyst recommendations or whatever your dog decides to eat.

Excitement Builds As Gophers Prepare For NCAA OpenerThe Minnesota Gophers will open the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Des Moines. They are a No. 10 seed taking on 7-seed Louisville, and there's a lot of excitement ahead of the game.

Andrew Catalon: American Conference Took A Step Forward This YearThe Cougars are a favorite dark horse pick for a Final Four run. CBS Sports play by play man Andrew Catalon understands why after seeing them play.

Final Four Fever Heats Up In Downtown MinneapolisOn Friday, March 29, you can get to U.S. Bank Stadium for free to check out the teams' open practices. On Sunday, there is also a free basketball parade for kids.

Grant Hill: Making A Final Four Run Is About Limiting DistractionsFormer Duke star and current CBS college basketball analyst Grant Hill knows a thing or two about making a deep tournament run. He shared his insights with us prior to this year's tourney.

Markus Howard: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchMarquette's Markus Howard may be college basketball's most dynamic scorer. But how far can he take the Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament?

How To Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Game Times, & TV ScheduleGet that remote ready and pull out the laptop and tablet. You're going to need multiple screens for the first few days of tournament action.

Fans React To Gophers Landing Spot In NCAA TournamentMany customers at Buffalo Wild Wings in Roseville focused on the big screen Sunday evening as CBS announced the field of 68 college basketball teams playing in the NCAA Tournament, including the University of Minnesota.

NCAA Tournament: Gophers Receive No. 10 Seed, Will Face LouisvilleThe Gophers are back in the NCAA Tournament, and what a matchup it is. They'll face Louisville in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday in the opening round.

NCAA Printable Bracket: Download, Print Your Own NCAA March Madness Tournament BracketIt's that time of year again, basketball fans. People across the country are preparing their brackets, calling old college friends, and getting ready for three weeks of single-elimination fun as March Madness begins.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket Released: Duke, North Carolina, Virginia & Gonzaga Earn Top SeedsThe 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket has been released! Check out the matchups and join our bracket game for a chance to win $1,000.

How To Watch Selection SundayMarch Madness is here. The matchups for the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the road to the Final Four will be revealed during the one-hour selection show Sunday.

All Eyes On Selection Sunday For Gophers, Projected To Seed 8thIt's been a journey for the team; they went from a bubble team to a pretty confident shoe-in, mainly over the course of their last three games.

Michigan Pounds Minnesota Gophers, 76-49The third-seeded Wolverines (28-5) took control with a big run in the first half and put the game away in the second.

Murphy, Coffey Lead Gophers Over No. 13 Boilermakers 75-73Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota beat No. 13 Purdue 75-73 on Friday night to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Tournament Buzz: Bubble Watch Heading Into Selection SundayWith Selection Sunday coming, which teams can earn an NCAA Tournament bid, and which teams await conference tournament results?

Coffey Leads Minnesota Over Penn State, 77-72 In OvertimeAmir Coffey scored 10 of his 22 points in the final minute, and Minnesota rallied for a 77-72 overtime victory over Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Gophers Seek A Spot In The Big Dance With Penn State MatchMany "braketologists" predict the Gophers will be in the tournament, with a possible 10 seed, if they win this game.

3 Weeks Out, Preps Ramp Up For Final Four In MinneapolisNicollet Mall, from 8th and 12th Streets, may be waterlogged at the moment, but in three weeks it will be packed with food stalls and games.

Allie LaForce: Favorite Part Of The Tournament Is The Mass Chaos That EnsuesThe Turner Sports sideline reporter breaks down what she loves about this time time of year.

Ernie Johnson: My Dark Horse For The Tournament Is TennesseeThe Turner Sports studio host weighs in on why Tennessee could win the NCAA Tournament despite not being among the blue-blood programs.

March Madness Could Cost Employers More Than $13 Billion"Any attempt to keep workers from the games would most likely result in real damage to employee morale, loyalty and engagement..."

Zion Williamson: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchZion Williamson, set to return for the ACC Tournament, should help lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Katy Perry To Perform At The Armory During Final FourKaty Perry is coming to Minneapolis for March Madness.