COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 17.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Restaurants In The Metro Area With Curbside Pick-Up Or Takeout

Compiled by Jason DeRusha

.

In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the metro area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up. Here’s a list of some restaurants in the metro area offering this service. Click here for a text version of this list.

(NOTE: If you have a restaurant to add to this map, please contact Jason DeRusha.)

.

.

.

RESOURCES: Click here for a list of COVID-19 resources in Minnesota.

.

CLOSINGS: Click here for a list of COVID-19 cancellations and postponements in Minnesota.