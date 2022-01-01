Cole Gives Up Career-High 5 Homers, Yankees Rally Past Twins 10-7Minnesota's Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa became the seventh trio of teammates to open a game with three straight home runs, starting a barrage of five long balls in 2 1/3 innings against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Thursday night.

Vikings Will Lean Hard Again On Peterson In Pass CoverageThe new defense the Minnesota Vikings are employing this season, Patrick Peterson acknowledged, carries the potential to reduce some strain on the cornerbacks. Let's not get too carried away, though.

Lynx's Fowles Out Indefinitely With Knee Cartilage InjuryMinnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely, a major setback for the seven-time All-Star in her final WNBA season.

Sisters Isabella & Reese McCauley Have Reached Apex Of Minnesota GolfA senior this year, Isabella's sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S. Women's Open, allowing two years younger sister Reese to claim the throne. Now, this season Isabella is ranked number one, but Reese is the defending champ.