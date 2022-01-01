Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
COVID In Minnesota: 2,028 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported
Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday.
Fishing For A Cause: Hook, Line And Shelter
WCCO is proud to support Hook, Line and Shelter, a fishing tournament that doubles as a fundraiser for Rebuilding Together Minnesota.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Next Weather: Isolated Showers, With A Better Chance Of Rain Saturday
High temperatures Friday will be similar to Thursday, with few isolated showers or thunder showers as well.
Next Weather: Isolated Showers Friday, More Rain Saturday
We could see some showers early Friday, and another round is possible in the afternoon.
NWS: 15 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day
Updated figures from the National Weather Service indicate at least 15 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.
Next Weather: A Quiet, Sunny Thursday; Wet Weekend Ahead
The next few days will be quiet, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal.
Next Weather: Isolated Showers Tuesday, Quiet Rest Of Week
Highs will remain in the low 70s this week in much of Minnesota, as June continues to keep its May feel.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Cole Gives Up Career-High 5 Homers, Yankees Rally Past Twins 10-7
Minnesota's Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa became the seventh trio of teammates to open a game with three straight home runs, starting a barrage of five long balls in 2 1/3 innings against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Thursday night.
Vikings Will Lean Hard Again On Peterson In Pass Coverage
The new defense the Minnesota Vikings are employing this season, Patrick Peterson acknowledged, carries the potential to reduce some strain on the cornerbacks. Let's not get too carried away, though.
Lynx's Fowles Out Indefinitely With Knee Cartilage Injury
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely, a major setback for the seven-time All-Star in her final WNBA season.
Sisters Isabella & Reese McCauley Have Reached Apex Of Minnesota Golf
A senior this year, Isabella's sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S. Women's Open, allowing two years younger sister Reese to claim the throne. Now, this season Isabella is ranked number one, but Reese is the defending champ.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info & CBS+
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Does Getting An Electric Vehicle Make Financial Sense?
Gas prices continue to reach record levels. On Friday, the national average teetered on the edge of $5 a gallon. So, does it make financial sense to switch to an EV?
Is E15 Gas Worth Using? And Which Cars Are Eligible?
There's an option to save 10 cents a gallon on gas many drivers might not realize they can use -- and it can be found at hundreds of gas stations in Minnesota.
A Look At How We Get To Skyrocketing Gas Prices
Companies like Exxon experienced losses in the billions in 2020. Profits this year are helping to make up for those shortfalls.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
.
.