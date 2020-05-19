Day Of Giving: Feeding The Frontline
.
.
During this difficult time, health care providers are working tirelessly to bring care and healing to all patients who need help. In March, Feeding the Frontline MN was created in response to COVID-19 with the goal of bringing nutrient-dense, healthy foods to Minnesota care providers working on the front lines.
.
Partnering with Minnesota owned restaurants and cafes, Feeding the Frontline MN delivers food to area hospitals, while also supporting local businesses.
.
This is exactly why WCCO is proud to team up with Feeding the Frontline MN for our day of giving on Tuesday, May 19.
.
To date, Feeding the Frontline MN has raised over $100k with a goal of $150K. If the goal is reached, they are still committed to helping Minnesota health care providers as long as the funds and needs are there. To help Feeding the Frontline MN, WCCO viewers can donate online NOW. 100% of the donations made will pay local businesses who will in turn deliver the food to hospitals.
.
Thanks to Andersen Corporate Foundation, your donation will be matched during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts during our Day of Giving on Tuesday, May 19!
.
.
For more information about Feeding the Frontline MN, click here.
.
With your help, WCCO and Feeding the Frontline MN believe we are stronger together.