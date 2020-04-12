Celebrating 2020 Graduates: Submit Your Graduating Senior
With many graduation ceremonies cancelled due to COVID-19, WCCO wants to celebrate our high school and college seniors. If you know someone you’d like to recognize on TV, please fill out the form below. Then watch WCCO to see your senior!
Disclaimer: By submitting information through the form below, you are agreeing to potentially be contacted by WCCO. While we will try our best, we cannot guarantee every photo will appear on TV. We will contact you if your senior will be featured.
Photo Guidelines: We cannot use photo proofs with a watermark or text overlay. Individual photos are recommended, no group shots. Photos should not encourage violence or feature offensive behavior, gestures or graphics.