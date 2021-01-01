Watch Live:
Jury selection continues in the trial of Kim Potter, charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
U Of M Campus Alert: Person Shot In Leg In Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood
A University of Minnesota alert says one person was shot in the leg on Tuesday evening in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.
Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 1 Live Updates: 4 More Jurors Seated, For 8 Total
An eighth person has been seated on the jury, making a total of four jurors added prior to Wednesday's lunch break. That brings the total number of jurors seated to eight, with six more being sought, including the two alternates.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: December Starts With Highs In 50s
Wednesday is the first day of December, but it sure won't feel like it.
MN Weather: Rain, Wintry Mix Expected During Overnight Hours
The last day of November will feature above-average temperatures and the chance of a wintry mix in the evening and overnight hours.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Up North; Temps Well Above Average In Metro
Precipitation returned to parts of Minnesota overnight ahead of a predominately dry and mild week.
Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap
Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning.
Minnesota Weather: Dry Roads For Thanksgiving Travel
If you're traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday's weather looks like it will be cooperative.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Vikings Designate DT Michael Pierce To Return To Practice
Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has played in only four games this season, has been cleared to return to practice.
Twins Officially Announce 7-Year, $100M Extension For Byron Buxton
"No place I'd rather be," the 27-year-old Buxton said on Twitter. "Let's do this Minnesota."
What Will Minnesota Women's Soccer's Official Name Be?
The team, which is community-owned, held a presentation for owners Tuesday night, during which they presented the final three options: Arctic, Aurora and Foxfire.
Gophers Remain Undefeated Following One-Point Win Over Panthers
Luke Loewe put back the rebound off an E.J. Stephens miss with 2.4 seconds left to lift Minnesota to a 54-53 win over Pittsburgh in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest Tuesday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Trevor Noah To Host 'The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' On CBS
CBS and the Recording Academy announced today that Trevor Noah, Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for the GRAMMY Awards.
'Video Music Box' Founder, Hip Hop Influencer Ralph McDaniels Shares His Journey In New Showtime Documentary: 'This Music Is Really Powerful'
Showtime documentary 'You're Watching Video Music Box' chronicles the evolution of founder Ralph McDaniel's life and career and the atomic impact his show Video Music Box made on American culture.
E.G. Daily On 'Rugrat's New Holiday Special "Traditions": 'We Embrace Everyone And Everything'
The 'Rugrats' holiday special "Traditions" comes to Paramount+ on Thursday, December 2nd.
'Georgia's Defense Is Just So Good': CBS Sports’ Houston Nutt Previews SEC And Conference USA Championships
CBS Sports' Houston Nutt looks at #1 Georgia-#4 Alabama in the SEC Championship and Western Kentucky-UTSA in the Conference USA Championship.
'Your Life Does Not End Because You Have A Diagnosis': Shantel Smith Opens Up About Her Battle With Multiple Sclerosis Before 'Survivor'
Shan Smith shares her 'Survivor' story and her experience with multiple sclerosis.
Kim Fields Hopes 'Adventures In Christmasing' Inspires People To Come Out Of Their Comfort Zone
'Adventures In Christmasing' comes to VH1 on Monday, November 29th at 9PM ET/PT.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Could Minnesota Be Impacted If Roe Vs. Wade Was Overturned?
“There appears to be between five to six justices on the Supreme Court who in a variety of opinions or statements have expressed disagreement with Roe vs. Wade,” Professor David Schultz said.
What Is The Significance Of Hanukkah & How Is It Celebrated Today?
Jewish families across Minnesota are celebrating the second night of Hanukkah. The eight-night Festival of Lights is filled with history and folklore.
How Can We Best Prevent & Treat Dry Skin?
"That's one of the most common things we see as dermatologists in the winter in Minnesota," Dr. Mohiba Tareen said. "People who come in with thick, dry skin, cracks and then infections that can sometimes even end them up in the hospital."
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
.
.
.
.