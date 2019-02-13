Latest Videos
Food & Wine Experience Celebrates 25th YearKatie Hickman from Minnesota Monthly talks about the Target Field foodie event (3:18). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 1, 2019
Building A Massive Food Sculpture For A Good CauseDeb Lande, from Interfaith Outreach, talks about the "Prevent Hunger" campaign (3:03). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 1, 2019
Taking The Bard To The Dance FloorThe Sonnet Man and Kim Martinez explain "Out on a Limb," which is tonight and tomorrow afternoon at The O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University (). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 1, 2019
Motorist Injured After Ice Chunk Flies Off Semi & Breaks WindshieldA 34-year-old Carlos, Minnesota man is in the hospital after an ice chunk flew off a semi-truck and struck his truck’s windshield Thursday afternoon. Matt Yurus reports.
Spring Parade Of Homes Kicks Off SaturdayThe Spring Parade of Homes kicks of tomorrow. There are 472 new homes that will be open to tour this year. (3:22) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 1, 2019
How Did The Twin Cities Skyways Get Started?The Skyways in St. Paul and Minneapolis are always popular this time of year. But how did they get started? (2:58) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 1, 2019
How Do You Make The Governor’s Residence Your Own?Two months ago, the Walz family packed up their Mankato home and moved to St. Paul. They are the 11th first family to live in the Governor's Residence since it was donated to the state in the 1960's. How do you families make the governor's residence your own? (3:05) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 1, 2019
For 1 Day, You Should Unplug From Your DevicesThe National Day of Unplugging starts at sundown tonight and goes for 24 hours (2:37). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 1, 2019