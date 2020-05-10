CBSN Minnesota
Celebrating 2020 Grads On WCCO Sunday Morning: May 10, 2020Every day, we’re taking some time to pay tribute to the 2020 graduates (0:52). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020
10:30 A.M. Weather ReportAs Mike Augustyniak reports, it’s going to be a chilly Mother’s Day with highs reaching into the low 40’s (3:21). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020
Bethesda Nurse Emily Allen Checks In With Esme MurphyFor the past eight weeks WCCO has been checking in with critical care nurse Emily Allen who has been stationed in the COVID-19 ward at Bethesda Hospital (4:45). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020
Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Sits Down With Esme MurphyOn Sunday, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan caught up with Esme Murphy (6:59). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020
St. Paul School Board Chairwoman On Ventilator Battling COVID-19The chair of the St. Paul School Board is in critical condition battling COVID-19, Esme Murphy reports (1:05) WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020
WCCO Digital Update: May 10, 2020Esme Murphy has your WCCO Digital Update for May 10, 2020 (1:01).
6 A.M. Weather ReportAs Mike Augustyniak reports, the metro area can expect a cool Mother’s Day with highs reaching into the low 40’s (4:25). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 10, 2020