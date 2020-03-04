CBSN
FeMNist Day Celebrates International Women’s Day In The Twin CitiesNora McInery, co-founder of FeMNist Day shares how local businesses are celebrating feminist causes this weekend (2:54). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
Can You Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer?Amid fears of the Caronavirus and depleting store supplies, Kitchen Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke shows us how you can make your own hand sanitizer at home (3:30). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare Launches New BookThe first book from their new publishing platform, Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press, is written by a mother of a patient who has cerebral palsey(3:56). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
How Much Would You Pay For A Babysitter?A new survey says the national average for one hour of babysitting is $17.73. But what is the average in Minnesota? (00:46) WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
Coronavirus Latest In MinnesotaThe Minnesota Department of Health says 8 Minnesotans have now tested negative for the Coronavirus. Officials tell us how they’re staying prepared (1:06). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
Relationship Reboot: When Is A Good Time To See A Therapist?Relationship guru Dr. Kirsten Lin Seal busts misconceptions about couples seeing therapists (4:07). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
How Child Life Is Helping Kids Cope With Their Medical CareRachel Calvert from Children’s Minnesota discusses a new program that helps calm a child’s nerves during their hospital stay (3:07). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
9 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O’Connor reports, after a sunny morning, some patchy drizzle to come later Wednesday night and early Thursday morning (). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020