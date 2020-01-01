CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Map Of Restaurants In The Twin Cities Metro Area That Have Closed Since COVID-19

.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard. Since the start of the pandemic here in March, dozens of restaurants have closed their doors for good.

Below is a map and list of restaurants that are no longer in business, as reported by WCCO’s Jason DeRusha.

.

.

.

RESOURCES: Click here for a list of COVID-19 resources in Minnesota.

  • 4 Bells, Minneapolis
  • 508 Bar, Minneapolis
  • A Cupcake Social, Minneapolis
  • Allie’s Deli, Minneapolis
  • Anelace Coffee, Minneapolis
  • Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis
  • Bad Waitress, Minneapolis (Northeast location)
  • Bar Brava, Minneapolis
  • Bar Luchador, Minneapolis
  • BBQ Cabin, St. Paul
  • Bellecour, Wayzata
  • Bluestem Wine Bar, Minneapolis
  • Bonfire, Blaine, Eagan, Savage, Woodbury, St. Paul, Mankato, and MSP Airport locations
  • Burger Jones, Minneapolis
  • Butcher and the Boar, Minneapolis
  • Casablanca Restaurant, Rochester
  • Cheese Louise, Minneapolis
  • Cleveland Wok, St. Paul
  • Daube’s, Rochester
  • Don Raul, Minneapolis
  • Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Alexandria
  • The Egg & I, Minneapolis
  • El Burrito Mercado, Minneapolis
  • Fig + Farro, Minneapolis
  • The Fitz, St. Paul
  • Fuji Ya, Minneapolis
  • Ginger Hop, Minneapolis
  • Giordano’s, Minneapolis
  • Green Mill Restaurant, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Roseville, Mankato, and Winona locations
  • Grey Duck, St. Paul
  • Herkimer, Minneapolis
  • In Bloom, St. Paul
  • Izzy’s Ice Cream, both St. Paul and Minneapolis locations
  • Keegan’s Irish Pub-Restaurant, Minneapolis
  • Lettuce Unite, Rochester
  • Little Tijuana, Minneapolis
  • Lush, Minneapolis
  • Macy’s Lakeshore Grills, both Ridgedale and Southdale locations
  • Marvel Bar, Minneapolis
  • McCormick & Schmick’s, Minneapolis
  • Mission American Kitchen, Minneapolis
  • Moose & Sadie’s, Minneapolis
  • Muddy Waters, Minneapolis
  • NE Arcade, Minneapolis
  • OCTO Fishbar, St. Paul
  • Old Chicago, Apple Valley
  • Outback Steakhouse, Roseville
  • Pazzaluna, St. Paul
  • Popol Vuh, Minneapolis
  • Public Kitchen, St. Paul
  • R.A. MacSammy’s Elbow Room, Minneapolis
  • Red’s Savoy, Minneapolis
  • Roasted Pear, Burnsville and Brooklyn Park locations
  • Sleepy V’s, Minneapolis
  • Sole Mio, Woodbury
  • Taco Cat, Minneapolis (shutting down Sept. 30)
  • Tonic Kitchen & Juice Bar, Rochester
  • Vivo Kitchen, Apple Valley