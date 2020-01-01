Map Of Restaurants In The Twin Cities Metro Area That Have Closed Since COVID-19
.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard. Since the start of the pandemic here in March, dozens of restaurants have closed their doors for good.
Below is a map and list of restaurants that are no longer in business, as reported by WCCO’s Jason DeRusha.
.
.
.
RESOURCES: Click here for a list of COVID-19 resources in Minnesota.
- 4 Bells, Minneapolis
- 508 Bar, Minneapolis
- A Cupcake Social, Minneapolis
- Allie’s Deli, Minneapolis
- Anelace Coffee, Minneapolis
- Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis
- Bad Waitress, Minneapolis (Northeast location)
- Bar Brava, Minneapolis
- Bar Luchador, Minneapolis
- BBQ Cabin, St. Paul
- Bellecour, Wayzata
- Bluestem Wine Bar, Minneapolis
- Bonfire, Blaine, Eagan, Savage, Woodbury, St. Paul, Mankato, and MSP Airport locations
- Burger Jones, Minneapolis
- Butcher and the Boar, Minneapolis
- Casablanca Restaurant, Rochester
- Cheese Louise, Minneapolis
- Cleveland Wok, St. Paul
- Daube’s, Rochester
- Don Raul, Minneapolis
- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Alexandria
- The Egg & I, Minneapolis
- El Burrito Mercado, Minneapolis
- Fig + Farro, Minneapolis
- The Fitz, St. Paul
- Fuji Ya, Minneapolis
- Ginger Hop, Minneapolis
- Giordano’s, Minneapolis
- Green Mill Restaurant, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Roseville, Mankato, and Winona locations
- Grey Duck, St. Paul
- Herkimer, Minneapolis
- In Bloom, St. Paul
- Izzy’s Ice Cream, both St. Paul and Minneapolis locations
- Keegan’s Irish Pub-Restaurant, Minneapolis
- Lettuce Unite, Rochester
- Little Tijuana, Minneapolis
- Lush, Minneapolis
- Macy’s Lakeshore Grills, both Ridgedale and Southdale locations
- Marvel Bar, Minneapolis
- McCormick & Schmick’s, Minneapolis
- Mission American Kitchen, Minneapolis
- Moose & Sadie’s, Minneapolis
- Muddy Waters, Minneapolis
- NE Arcade, Minneapolis
- OCTO Fishbar, St. Paul
- Old Chicago, Apple Valley
- Outback Steakhouse, Roseville
- Pazzaluna, St. Paul
- Popol Vuh, Minneapolis
- Public Kitchen, St. Paul
- R.A. MacSammy’s Elbow Room, Minneapolis
- Red’s Savoy, Minneapolis
- Roasted Pear, Burnsville and Brooklyn Park locations
- Sleepy V’s, Minneapolis
- Sole Mio, Woodbury
- Taco Cat, Minneapolis (shutting down Sept. 30)
- Tonic Kitchen & Juice Bar, Rochester
- Vivo Kitchen, Apple Valley