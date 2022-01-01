Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Gunfire Aimed At Bloomington Home Leads To Police Chase, Crash In Eagan That Injured 2
A shooting in Bloomington Thursday night led to a police chase and crash that injured innocent people on an Eagan exit ramp.
Minnesota To Host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
Minnesota will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the governor announced on Friday.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Next Weather: Rain Possible On Mother's Day, With Storms And Hot Temps Expected Next Week
Sunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks
Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA Says
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.
Next Weather: More Seasonably-Appropriate Warmth Thursday, With Rain In S. MN
The warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.
Next Weather: Dry Streak Continues Tuesday, With Sunshine Increasing Through The Day
Tuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours.
Flooding Affecting Travel In Parts Of Minnesota, North Dakota
Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Minnesota To Host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
Minnesota will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the governor announced on Friday.
Twins Say Carlos Correa May Have Broken Finger After Being Struck By Pitch
Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run and saved a run with his arm as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Thursday night.
Twins' Baldelli, Arraez, Bundy Test Positive For COVID
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.
Gustavus Men's Tennis Team Boasts 11 International Students On Its Roster
The Gustavus men's tennis team won the MIAC regular season championship for the 33rd straight season. Gusties head coach Tommy Valentini says both the international players and the 14 from the Midwest benefit from the diverse team.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info & CBS+
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Does Motherhood Look Like Now?
Mother's Day started in the United States more than 100 years ago, and a lot has changed since then.
What Is Minnesota's History With The Kentucky Derby?
When the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” storms out the gate this weekend, just know Minnesota has a horse in that race. Two of them to be precise, and one is the favorite.
What Are The Benefits, And Drawbacks, Of Mental Health Apps?
Feeling stressed or anxious? There's an app for that. Literally, thousands of apps can be downloaded to help.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
<a href="https://cbslocalcorp.wufoo.com/forms/kzku9j01w9aeb8/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>