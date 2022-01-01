Next Weather: Rain Possible On Mother's Day, With Storms And Hot Temps Expected Next WeekSunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks

Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA SaysThe Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.

Next Weather: More Seasonably-Appropriate Warmth Thursday, With Rain In S. MNThe warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.

Next Weather: Dry Streak Continues Tuesday, With Sunshine Increasing Through The DayTuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours.

Flooding Affecting Travel In Parts Of Minnesota, North DakotaExcessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.