Check out the latest school closings/snow emergencies here, or click on your city below to find information about its snow emergency policy.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Anoka

Apple Valley

Belle Plaine

Blaine

Bloomington

Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Center

Burnsville

Chanhassen

Champlin

Chaska

Columbia Heights

Coon Rapids

Cottage Grove

Crystal

Eagan

Eden Prairie

Edina

Elk River

Excelsior

Falcon Heights

Faribault

Farmington

Forest Lake

Fridley

Golden Valley

Hastings

Hopkins

Hudson, Wis.

Inver Grove Heights

Jordan

Lake Elmo

Lakeville

Lauderdale

Lino Lakes

Lonsdale

Mahtomedi

Mankato

Maple Grove

Maplewood

Mendota Heights

Minnetonka

Montgomery

Monticello

Mound

Mounds View

New Brighton

Northfield

Osseo

Plymouth

Prior Lake

Red Wing

Richfield

Robbinsdale

Roseville

Rosemount

Savage

Shakopee

Shoreview

Spring Lake Park

St. Bonifacious

St. Cloud

St. Louis Park

St. Paul Park

Stillwater

Vadnais Heights

Wayzata

West St. Paul

White Bear Lake

White Bear Township

Minneapolis

Web site: City Of Minneapolis

Snow Emergency information is available in English, Hmong, Spanish, Somali, Oromo, Vietnamese and Laotian.

Sign up to receive alerts: Subscribe for email, text and phone call alerts

Phone: (612) 348-SNOW

St. Paul

Web site: City Of St. Paul

E-mail: Subscribe for e-mail notifications.

Phone: For recorded up-to-the-minute Saint Paul snow plowing information 24 hours a day, call (651) 266-PLOW

Anoka

Web site: City Of Anoka | Parking Information

No parking on any city street from 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. after emergency is declared. Any person having a vehicle parked on the street from 2-6 a.m. is subject to towing and tagging. Residents are notified through a community newsletter that outlines the procedures. No notification day of emergency.

Apple Valley

Web site: City Of Apple Valley

Phone: (952) 953-5705

On-street parking is prohibited any time snowplowing or snow removal operations are in progress.

Belle Plaine

Web site: Belle Plaine Parking Info

Phone: (952) 873-5553

Ordinance, no one can park on the street when there is a 1/2 inch or more of snow until the streets are cleared. Nov. 1 through April 1. Notice of parking regulations in water bills.

Blaine

Web site: City Of Blaine

Phone: (763) 784-6700

Snow ordinance, no parking on any streets after two inches of snowfall. Parking resumes after plowing is done curb to curb.

No snow emergency declaration.

Bloomington

Web site: City of Bloomington: Snow Removal

Phone: (952) 563-8768

Snow emergency automatically declared when three or more inches of snowfall has accumulated. No parking on any street for the next 48 hours or until the street is plowed curb to curb.

Brooklyn Park

Web site: Snow Removal Policy

The City of Brooklyn Park attempts to plow all streets within 24 hours of a “normal” snowfall. This requires up to 12 hours of operation for a “normal” two to six inch snowfall. Ice control is performed whenever necessary or after notification by Police patrol. Cleanup and additional ice control is performed the day(s) following the initial plowing.

Parking Regulations: Brooklyn Park City Code prohibits parking on any public street after a snowfall of two inches or more until the street has been plowed from curb to curb. The depth of the snow is determined by city personnel. No parking is permitted on any street between 2 and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15.

Brooklyn Center

Web site: City Of Brooklyn Center

Phone: (763) 569-3300

Plowing begins after 2.5 inches of accumulation. City ordinance: No parking on city streets from 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. year round.

Burnsville

Web site: Burnsville Snow & Ice Removal

Ord. 8-1-2 On-Street Parking Policy: This is a safe rule of thumb to follow: When it snows, keep your car parked off of the street. Vehicles that interfere with snow removal on public rights of way are subject to removal by towing and subject to fines. The City seeks your cooperation to keep the street clear of obstructions that hinder the efficiency and quality of the snow removal process.

Ord. 9-1-3 Overnight Parking Policy: Burnsville does not allow parking on city streets between the hours of 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. The ordinance assists the city in creating a time when snow plowing operations can be conducted unimpeded and it also is intended to enhance the appearance and safety in the city by removing extra vehicles, boats, and trailers from the roadway.

Chanhassen

Web site: Chanhassen Winter Parking Rules

Winter Parking Rules: From Nov. 1 to April 1, a “no parking” restriction on all city streets is in effect between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. During the daytime hours, do not park on city streets when 2 inches or more of snow has fallen until the street is plowed curb to curb. Violators may be tagged and/or towed.

Champlin

Web site: Champlin Snow Removal

Champlin has 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. no parking ordinance year round.

The Public Works Department begins plowing as soon as possible after snowfall ceases to avoid plowing twice, however, this is not always possible. Starting between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. snow will generally be plowed within 24 hours of the start of a snowfall. Arterial routes are plowed first and established to be an “early-plowed” route within 1/4 mile of each residence.

Chaska

Web site: Chaska Municipal Services

Following a snowfall of two inches or more, it is our goal to have all City streets plowed within an 8 hour period. To aid the City in achieving its goal, no parking along City streets is permitted within 24 hours of such a snowfall.

Columbia Heights

Web site: Columbia Heights Public Works

Nov. 1 through March 31: no parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

With three or more inches of accumulation, plowing begins and no parking is allowed until street is plowed curb to curb.

Coon Rapids

Web site: City Of Coon Rapids

Phone: 763-767-6462

Nov. 1 through April 1: no parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

With three or more inches of accumulation, plowing begins and no parking is allowed until street is plowed curb to curb.

Cottage Grove

Web site: City Of Cottage Grove

Snow And Ice Removal: Between Oct. 1 and April 30 following, no vehicle shall be left standing or parked on the streets of the city between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on any day. At all other hours during such period, on street parking shall be permitted only when the same does not interfere with the removal of snow and ice from the city streets, and vehicles so parked shall be removed from the street by their owners within 15 minutes of demand made by a city employee for such removal. After such notice, it shall be unlawful to park on such streets until the snow removal operation is completed in the area involved.

Crystal

Web site: Crystal Snow Removal

Plowing begins after an inch and a half of accumulation, no parking curb to curb until roads are plowed.

Eagan

Web site:City Of Eagan

Eagan has a parking ordinance which is in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15 of each year. Parking is allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the odd numbered side of the street on ODD days, and on the even numbered side of the street on EVEN days. Parking is allowed on both sides of the street, every day, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eden Prairie

Web site: City Of Eden Prairie: Snow Removal

Phone: (952) 949-8333

Declare at 2″ of snow, start plowing at 3 a.m.

No parking until fully plowed.

Whenever it snows two inches or more, all vehicles must be off City streets, to allow efficient snow removal operations. In a typical snowstorm, plowing begins at 3 a.m. Plows begin with the major streets and continue until all streets are clear.

Edina

Web site: Edina Snow Parking Rules

Edina Snow Parking Regulations: No vehicle may be parked on a City street, highway or alley under the following conditions:

1) When 1.5 inches or more of snow has fallen, until it has been plowed to the curbline.

2) For six hours after the snowfall stops, unless traffic signs specifically allow you to do so or if you are engaged in certain job-related activities as described in the City Code.

3) From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 1 to March 31.

Elk River

Web site: Winter Parking Ordinance

When inclement weather is forecasted, the City of Elk River may declare a Snow Event, which means overnight winter parking restrictions will be in effect, prohibiting parking on city streets between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. 26 parking spaces for use during a Snow Event are designated with signage along the north side of the King Avenue parking lot. If plow operators encounter vehicles left on city streets during a Snow Event, Elk River Police will be dispatched to ticket and tow, per city ordinance. Nightly parking restrictions will remain in effect from 2:00 and 6:00 a.m. until the Snow Event is lifted by city staff members.

Criteria considered before declaring a Snow Event includes: falling and/or blowing snow predicted to accumulate at a depth of 1.5+ inches, as determined by the National Weather Service, and/or freezing rain, sleet, or other weather patterns resulting in hazardous roadway conditions.

Excelsior

Web site: City Of Excelsior

Falcon Heights

Web site: Falcon Heights: Snow Removal

Declare at 2″ of snow, will start plowing during the night. No parking until street has been plowed curb to curb.

Snow emergency: After 2 inches of new snow no matter when it falls! Until the streets are plowed curb to curb. Ticketing begins after 2 inches of new snow by the police department. St. Paul and Minneapolis snow emergencies DO NOT apply in Falcon Heights.

Faribault

Web Site: Faribault Emergency Information

According to Section 15-44 of the Faribault City Code it is illegal to park vehicles on any city street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. when a snow emergency has been declared and before the street has been plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later.

No vehicle parking is allowed on Central Ave from 1st St. and 5th St. between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. year around.

Vehicles in violation of these regulations are subject to a citation and/or vehicles being towed.

Farmington

Web site: Winter F.A.Q.

No person shall park a vehicle or permit it to stand upon any street, highway, alley or public parking area within corporate city limits for a period of time exceeding 72 consecutive hours. In addition, between November 1 and April 15 of each calendar year, no person shall park a vehicle or permit it to stand upon any street, highway, alley or public parking area between the hours of 2:30 am and 5:30 am or after a 2″ or greater snowfall until the streets are plowed curb to curb except as authorized.

Forest Lake

Web sites: City Of Forest Lake

Snow Removal Information: The City will usually not dispatch snowplows until after a snowfall has stopped. During extended periods of snowfall, exceptions may be made. Snowplows will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. If snowfall stops during regular working hours, plows may be dispatched at that time. If the snowfall stops during night or early morning hours, plows will be dispatched between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Weekend plowing will be handled in a similar fashion. Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases: making the road passable; widening and sanding; and cleaning up. Dependent upon the situation, more than one phase may be accomplished at one time.

Fridley

Web sites: Snow Removal Policies | Winter Parking Rule

During the winter months, commencing on the first day of November of any year, to and including the first day of April of the following year, it shall be a violation for any person to stop, park or leave standing a vehicle on any street or highway in such a manner as to impede the plowing and/or removal of any snow, ice, or waste on such street or highway.

Whenever it shall be found necessary to the proper direction control, regulation of traffic, plowing and/or the removal of snow, ice or waste, or maintenance or improvement of any highway or street to remove any vehicle standing on a highway or street in the City, then any police officer is authorized to provide for the removal of such vehicle and have the same removed to the nearest convenient garage or other place of safety. Any vehicle stopped, parked or left standing on any highway or street in violation of law and removed as provided therein above, may be removed upon order of a police officer and the cost of removal and storage of the same charged to the owner of the vehicle, as well as the person causing such violation.

Golden Valley

Web site: Winter Street Maintenance

Parking is not allowed on public streets after a snowfall of at least two inches until snow has been plowed to the curb line. After a snowfall of at least two inches, vehicles in violation are cited by patrolling police. Vehicles found to be obstructing traffic or snow plows, and those still in violation after 24 hours, may be towed.

Hastings

Web sites: City Of Hastings | Winter Regulations

A snow emergency automatically goes into effect when two inches or more of snow (as measured at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport) has fallen. Under a snow emergency, no parking on any city street is allowed until that street has been cleared to its full width. Violators will be ticketed and towed. Check cable channel 12 or KDWA 1460 AM if you are not sure if a snow emergency is in effect. City Web site typically posts Snow Emergency Declared banners.

Hopkins

Web sites: City Of Hopkins | Snow Emergency Information | Snow Emergency Parking Locations

A snow emergency could or will be declared upon a two-inch snowfall. Parking restrictions will remain in effect until streets are plowed curb to curb, and parking lots and the Municipal Ramp are completely plowed. Notification: Hopkins Snow Line: (952) 939-1399 and Hopkins Community Cable Channel 16.

Hudson

Web site: Information & Announcements

No person shall park a vehicle for a longer period than 24 consecutive hours on any public street of the city. The Public Works Department or the Police Department may remove any vehicle which may interfere with the operation of any snow removal equipment or any emergency venicle. The cost of removing such vehicle will be charged to the owner or the operator thereof. The vehicle may be removed by City employees or may be contracted or farmed out. The removed vehicle shall be stored at a place to be determined by the City and the owner shall pay the usual storage charge and towing charge before the vehicle is released.

Inver Grove Heights

Web site: City Of Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restricts parking from Nov. 1 through April 1 of each year. Parking is not allowed on city streets from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. The reason for this restriction is to have streets clear of cars so the street department can plow from curb to curb.

Jordan

Web sites: City Of Jordan | Parking Information

It is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any street after a continuous or intermittent snowfall during which there has been an accumulation of one and one-half inches or more of snow, until all snow, ice and similar debris has been plowed or removed from the paved portion of the street, except that on First Street and Water Street, from Mill Street to Varner Street, parking shall be allowed on even-numbered days for vehicles parked on the even-numbered side of the street and, on odd-numbered days for vehicles parked on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Lake Elmo

Web site: City Of Lake Elmo

Following a 3″ snowfall, no parking is allowed on city streets until after they have been plowed. Officers will issue citations and/or tow.

Lakeville

Web site: City Of Lakeville | Winter Parking Rule

City ordinance allows no on-street parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. each day, from Nov. 1 to May 1. The ordinance also requires that vehicles, be off the street any time it snows two or more inches, until the street has been plowed.

Lauderdale

Web site: City Of Lauderdale

A snow emergency is declared after a snowfall of more than two inches. After two inches of snow, no person shall park any vehicle on any street for a period of 48 hours, commencing immediately after two inches or more of continuous snowfall, or until snow removal has been completed on that street, whichever occurs first.

Lino Lakes

Web sites: City Of Lino Lakes | Winter Parking Rule

In order to expedite the prompt and efficient removal of snow from the streets of the City, it is unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or park any vehicle on any public street within the City between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Nov. 1 and April 1 of each year. Hardship exceptions are provided for with temporary on-street parking waivers as described below.

In addition, parking is not allowed on any public street when two inches or more of snow has fallen until the street has been plowed. The official depth for the purpose of this subsection shall be determined by a duly appointed city official, whose determination shall be final and not subject to appeal.

Lonsdale

Web Site: Lonsdale: City Code

The term “Emergency” shall mean any condition upon any public street, including the presence of snow, freezing rain, sleet, ice or other phenomenon, which condition creates or is likely to create any hazardous road condition or impedes or is likely to impede the free movement of traffic.

No parking, stopping, standing, or leaving vehicles on city streets at any time until the streets are plowed curb to curb. during snow emergencies (2 inches or more)

No parking anytime in the downtown (Main Street North and South) area between 2AM and 6AM

Mahtomedi

Web site: Winter Parking Policy

Winter Parking Rule: From Nov. 1 to April 1 there is no parking on city streets between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Snow Emergency declared after three inches of snow or if declaired nessary, then no parking until streets have been fully cleared.

Mankato

Web Site: Facebook Page

Maple Grove

Web site: Snowplowing

Snow emergency is called when roads become impassable, at about six inches of snow. The city has a year-round parking ban from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and parking on the street is not allowed at any time until roads are plowed.

Maplewood

Web site: City Of Maplewood | Snow Plowing Information

The city has established parking ordinances that when adhered to result in faster, more thorough service, and provide safer driving conditions. Parking for more than 30 minutes during a snowfall and the plowing of snow is prohibited. Parking is also banned year round between 2:00AM – 6:00AM. Parking on bridge approaches or on boulevards or medians is also prohibited.

Mendota Heights

Web site: City Of Mendota Heights | Winter Parking Rules

The City has implemented a 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on street “no parking” ban. No vehicle shall be parked on any public street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., between Nov. 1 and March 31. The City will be actively enforcing the snow fall parking regulations beginning with the first snowfall. This Ordinance prohibits parking on City streets during a snowfall until the streets are cleared. The Police Department and Public Works Supervisor will be citing and/or towing all cars in violation of the Ordinance.

Minnetonka

Web site: Snow Emergencies

When two or more inches of snow have accumulated, snow and ice control operations move from sanding and salting to plowing the snow to the sides of the street. In most cases, plowing operations begin between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.; the exact time depends on the predicted start of the snow storm, intensity of snowfall, and the expected end to the snowfall.

The following city ordinances apply to parking on Minnetonka roads at all times:

– No vehicle shall be parked on a public street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and no vehicle shall, in any case, be parked on a public street in any one place for a continuous period longer than six hours.

– No person shall park a motor vehicle or trailer, or allow a motor vehicle or trailer under his control, to remain on a street, road or highway in a manner that interferes with removal of snow, sleet, slush or ice from the street, road or highway. In addition to any other penalties imposed for violation of this section, the Minnetonka Police Department may order the motor vehicle or trailer towed from the right-of-way at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding parking, please call 952-939-8500.

Montgomery

Web Site: Montgomery: Streets

After a 2-inch snowfall, parking is not allowed on any public street (excluding the Downtown) between 11:00 p.m. and until the street has been plowed from curb to curb. In the Downtown parking is not allowed between 2:00 a.m. and until the street has been plowed curb to curb. Vehicles in violation are cited and may be towed by patrolling police or as requested by city street personnel.

Monticello

Web site: City Of Monticello | Winter Plowing Policy

After a snowfall, all streets in the city of Monticello shall be cleared of all motor vehicles and parts thereof for the purposes of snow plowing and/or removal until all streets are plowed. Any motor vehicle or parts thereof left on any street or boulevard in the city of Monticello in such a way as to impede the performance of the city and/or state snowplow shall be dealt with under the Penalty Code No. 1-4-1.

Mound

Web site: City Of Mound

Mounds View

Web sites: City Of Mounds View | Public Works

No person shall park or permit to be parked any vehicle within any block on any public street when, within the preceding 48 hours, melting or blowing snow or a combination thereof has accumulated to a depth of three inches or more at street level anywhere within that block. Provided, however, that parking shall be permitted within any block of any public street where not otherwise prohibited whenever the entire length of the roadway of such block has been cleared of snow from curb to curb or, in the case of streets without curbs, between the outer edges of the shoulders of such streets. Any vehicle parked in violation of this Section may be removed.

New Brighton

Web sites: City Of New Brighton | Snow Removal

No person shall park or leave standing any vehicle on any street or roadway after a snowfall of at least three inches. Parking may be resumed on the streets or roadways after the snow has been removed or plowed to the curb line. City code restricts daytime parking on streets to six hours between 5 a.m. and 2 a.m., and night time parking to 30 minutes between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Northfield

Web Site: Northfield Alert Center

Osseo

Web site: City Of Osseo

Snow Emergency policy change for 2017 divides the City of Osseo into two areas: District A and District B. District A: Mostly residential area includes all streets east of 1st Ave NE and all streets west of 1st Ave NW. It also includes streets south of County Road 81. No parking allowed on first night of Snow Emergency from 10 pm to 6 am. Parking is allowed on second night. District B: Downtown area includes all streets between and including 1st Ave NE and 1st Ave NW. No parking allowed for two nights of Snow Emergency from 10 pm to 6 am. Parking is allowed in Municipal Snow Emergency Parking lots, as space allows. Call the Snow Emergency telephone (763) 425-SNOW (7669) or go online to learn if a Snow Emergency is declared.

Plymouth

Web Site: Snow Emergency Alerts

Prior Lake

Web sites: City Of Prior Lake | Public Works Department

In order to expedite the prompt and efficient removal of snow from the streets of the city, it is unlawful for any person to stop, stand or park any vehicle or permit it to stand on any street within the city between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 until March 31 of the following year. At all other times of the year it is unlawful for any person to stop, stand or park any vehicle or permit it to stand on any public street within the city between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. after a continuous or intermittent snowfall during which there has been an accumulation of two inches or more of snow on any street, and until the snow has been plowed or removed to the full width of the street. Any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection may be towed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 169.041. A violation of this subsection shall be a petty misdemeanor.

Red Wing

Web site: City of Red Wing – Snow Plowing

The City of Red Wing may call a Snow Emergency in any snow event involving six or more inches of snow fall. In a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on Snow Emergency Routes for a 24-hour period beginning at midnight. No parking is allowed during the following 24-hour period on Non-Snow Emergency routes.

Richfield

Web sites: City Of Richfield | Snow Plowing

A 1996 change in the City Snow Removal Ordinance prohibits parking of vehicles on City streets after snowfall of two inches or more. Parking is prohibited until the streets have been plowed from curb to curb. Vehicles in violation of the ordinance are subject to being ticketed and towed immediately. Please speak with neighbors, landlords or friends to make arrangements for off-street parking during and following snowfalls of two inches or more. This ordinance is in effect Nov. 1 through April 15 of each year. Call Public Works at 612-861-9170 or Public Safety at 612-861-9800 if you have questions or comments regarding this policy.

Robbinsdale

Web site: City Of Robbinsdale

Phone: 763-531-1275

The City may call a snow emergency when snow reaches a depth of 2 inches. Once a snow emergency has been called, there is no parking on the streets until they have been plowed from curb-to-curb. Snow emergency notices are given to area broadcasters and are given on our snow emergency line: 763-531-1275. Violators could be ticketed and/or towed.

Rosemount

Web sites: City Of Rosemount | Winter Parking Restrictions

After a snowfall of at least two inches, parking is prohibited on public streets, highways, and alleys in the city and on property owned or leased by the city. Parking may not resume on a street, highway or alley until it has been plowed and the snow removed to the curb line. Parking may not be resumed on any individual property owned or leased by the city until the property has been plowed to the perimeters thereof.

Roseville

Web site: http://www.ci.roseville.mn.us/

Call 651-792-7004 to report hazardous conditions or for information related to snow plowing. Do not park your car on city streets after two inches of snow has fallen.

Savage

Web site: Snow Removal

On-street parking is not compatible with efficient snow plowing operations. Vehicles left parked on the street for extended periods of time create problems for snowplows as well as safety problems with packed snow and ice around the vehicle. Ticketing and/or towing these vehicles may occur in conformance with City Ordinance 6-2-2-A, which prohibits on-street parking during the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Additionally, after large accumulations of snow the City may find it advisable to prescribe parking restrictions to facilitate snow plowing and cleanup operations. This would be in accordance with City ordinance 6-2-8-A, which prohibits parking on unplowed streets for a period of 48 hours after two inches or more of snowfall.

Shakopee

Web site: Street & Sidewalk Ordinances | Parking Regulations

Effective Nov. 1 – March 31 there is no parking on any city street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Please note: This ban applies regardless of the day of the week, side of the street or the presence or absence of snow.

There is one exception – odd / even parking rules apply in the area, bordered by the Minnesota River on the north and 10th Ave. on the south, and by Marschall Rd on the east and County Rd. 69 on the west. (see MAP ) Therefore, between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on even numbered days (Dec. 2, 4, 6, etc.) you may park only on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd numbered days (Dec. 1, 3, 5, etc.) you may park only on the odd-numbered side of the street.

After a snowfall of two inches or more or when the City Administrator declares a snow emergency, the above parking restrictions are effective 24 hours a day or until the snow has been plowed from curb to curb.

Shoreview

Web site: City Of Shoreview | Snow And Ice Control

Don’t park your car on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. for more than 30 minutes, or after a two-inch snowfall. This not only ensures more effective plowing, but also helps you avoid a citation. Plowing activities could begin any time two or more inches of snow has accumulated and driving conditions become difficult. Depending on conditions, city crews typically start plowing by 2 a.m.

Spring Lake Park

Web site: City Of Spring Lake Park

It shall be unlawful for any person to park or permit to be parked any vehicle upon any City Street between the hours of 2 A. M. and 8 A.M. from November 1 through March 31. It shall also be unlawful for any person to park any vehicle upon any City Street following a snowfall of three inches or more in depth regardless of the time of day, until such time as the snow has been plowed curb to curb.

City plows may need to make two or more passes to clean the snow from the street, curb to curb. Vehicles left on the street in violation of this ordinance may be ticketed and towed.

St. Bonifacious

No parking on city streets from Nov 1 thru April 1 from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. for snow removal.

Also, please keep trash cans back five to seven feet from curb for snow removal.

To prevent plow damage to your property you may put reflectors up six inches back from curb.

St. Cloud

Web site: St. Cloud Snow Emergency

Winter parking restrictions go into effect Nov. 1 each year and remain in effect until April 1.

St. Louis Park

Web site: St. Louis Park | Parking Information

Winter Parking Hotline: (952) 924-2180

On-street parking is automatically banned at anytime of the day or night as soon as snow accumulation reaches three inches. Vehicles parked on unplowed streets can be ticketed and towed. On-street parking is allowed as soon as streets have been plowed to the curb.

When snow accumulation is less than three inches, plows will be dispatched but parking is not banned. However, snowplow drivers can do a better job of clearing streets if you park off the street even during minor snowfalls.

If your vehicle is ticketed or plowed-in, dig it out immediately and move it to a driveway, garage or plowed street. City ordinance prohibits vehicles from parking within 50 feet (about two car lengths) of any snow left behind when plows went around parked cars. You can be ticketed and towed if you park too close to an unplowed area of the street. If your vehicle is towed, call All Hours Towing at (952) 546-7211 to find out where to pick up your vehicle.

St. Paul Park

Web site: Winter Parking Ban

Ordinance 66-39 prohibits parking on any street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between November 1 and April 1. At all other hours during this period, on-street parking shall be permitted only when such parking does not interfere with the removal of snow and ice from city streets. The Police Department will be enforcing this ordinance this winter. If you have a specific problem with a vehicle, call the Police Department for assistance

Stillwater

Web site: City Of Stillwater

Beginning 12:01 am Nov. 1, through midnight April 1, all vehicles parked on City streets must be parked on the side of the street that bears addresses that are odd and/or even according to the day. On odd numbered days, vehicles must be parked on the odd addressed side of the street. On even numbered days, vehicles must be parked on the even addressed side of the street.Between the hours of 7 p.m. to midnight you must move your vehicle to the side of the street where parking is allowed for the next day. If your vehicle is found to be in violation of this ordinance, you may be issued a summons and your vehicle may be towed. This ordinance is necessary to allow proper snow plowing. If your car is not moved to the correct side of the street on the appropriate day, you are in violation of this parking ordinance. Any questions regarding enforcement please contact the Stillwater Police Department (651) 351-4900.

Vadnais Heights

Web site: City of Vadnais Heights

To help with snowplowing, parking is not allowed on streets after a 2 inch snowfall until the streets are plowed or from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from Nov. l to March 31. Typically, city streets are plowed once snow has accumulated to a depth of two inches. There are four plow routes. Main roads are plowed first, followed by side streets. Key trails are plowed by City crews once two or more inches of snow have accumulated.

Wayzata

Web site: Wayzata Winter Parking Regulations

The City of Wayzata ordinance 303.1A states that no person shall park or leave standing any vehicle on any public street in the City of Wayzata commencing at 2:00 A.M. after a snowfall of 2” or more in depth has fallen. The parking ban shall remain in effect until the snow has been removed or plowed to the curb line.

The City of Wayzata website will indicate by 8 p.m. if the City is going to plow all City streets full width starting at 2 a.m. the following morning. This means that the snow ban parking regulations will go into effect at 2 a.m. at which time complete snow plowing will begin and any vehicles parking on unplowed streets will be tagged and / or towed.

West St. Paul

Web site: City Of West St. Paul

No vehicle may be parked or left unattended after 2 a.m. on any street designated as a Snow Emergency Route after any snowfall. Unless further restricted by posted sign, parking may be resumed on streets immediately after they have been plowed of snow. No vehicle may be parked or left unattended between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on any other street or improved alley after any snowfall until such street or improved alley has been plowed of snow. After plowing, parking may be resumed unless further restricted by posted signs. Towing. Any vehicle parked in violation of this Section may be towed off the street by the City at the owner’s expense. If any street is not plowed within 12 hours after the last snowfall, it is not a violation of this Section to thereafter park a vehicle on such street.

White Bear Lake

Web site: Winter Parking Regulations

No owner of a motor vehicle shall leave, park or permit the same to stand on any City street, alley or in a Municipal Parking Lot for more than 24 hours during the period from Nov. 1 through April 1 of each year. No owner of a vehicle shall leave, park or permit same to stand on any City street, alley or in a Municipal Parking Lot, except in compliance with the direction of a police officer, for a period of time commencing immediately after the accumulation thereon of three inches or more of snow, and continuing until the snow has been removed to the full width of the street, alley or parking lot.

White Bear Township

Web site: Winter Parking Regulations

Winter Parking Rules: From November 1 to April 1 the parking of any motor vehicle on any highway or street within White Bear Township is prohibited between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00 am.

Snowfall Restrictions. No motor vehicle shall be parked on any highway or street within White Bear Township after a snowfall of 1” (one inch) or more which necessitates the plowing and removal of snow from the highways, streets, boulevards and alleys in the Township until such time as the plowing and snow removal is completed.

No motor vehicle, trailer, or other obstruction shall be located within two (2) feet of any street, highway, boulevard or alley after a snowfall of 1” (one inch) until such time as the plowing and snow removal has been completed within the Township.