News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Abortions In Minnesota See 2% Decline In 2018
Statistics released by the state Department of Health show there were 9,910 abortions performed in Minnesota in 2018, a 2% decrease from the year before. While the overall numbers declined, the number of people who traveled to Minnesota for an abortion increased by 8% over 2017, with the bulk of out-of-state residents traveling from Wisconsin.
Wilf Family To Bring ‘Call Of Duty’ Esports Team To Minnesota
The Wilf Family is bringing an esports team to Minnesota.
Minnesota Weather: Storms Expected To Hit Twin Cities This Week
Sunday storms came and went, but they'll be back in days ahead. WCCO meteorologists are tracking the potential for pop-up storms this week, including July Fourth.
Minnesota Weather: Overnight Deluge Leads To Flash Flooding In Southern Minnesota
A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota as up to 7 inches of rain fell in overnight and early morning storms.
Hailstorm Destroys Thousands Of Acres Of Crops
George Sill, who farms near Madelia, says he lost 150 acres of soybeans and 90 acres of corn with another 200 acres damaged to varying degrees.
Minnesota United Sees Opportunity In International Duty
Minnesota United has to compete without some of its top players – not because of injury, but because of international duty. Between the Open Cup and league competitions, that's an opportunity for younger players to earn a more prominent role on the team.
Report: Taj Gibson, Knicks Agree To $20M Contract
The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Taj Gibson, who will leave the Minnesota Timberwolves after two seasons, according to ESPN.
Report: Derrick Rose To Sign 2-Year Deal With Pistons
Derrick Rose is reportedly leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves and will sign a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN.
Giolito Earns 11th Victory As White Sox Beat Twins 4-3
Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.
Top 5 Spots In Minneapolis' Lowry Hill East Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a ramen restaurant to a brewery.
St. Paul's Top 3 Budget-Friendly Italian Food Stops
We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Saint Paul.
St. Paul's Top 4 Burger Spots
Need more burgers in your life? St. Paul has plenty of places to get your patty fix taken care of.
Top 5 Best-Reviewed Bike Shops In St. Paul
Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you? Here's a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.
The Top 4 Indian Restaurants In Minneapolis
Topping the list is Gandhi Mahal, which offers a variety of classic Indian dishes like vindaloo, chicken makni and tandoori.
The 4 Best African Spots In Minneapolis
Looking to satisfy your appetite for African fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African spots around Minneapolis.
What Causes Humidity?
The moisture in the air can come from a number of places, including large bodies of water, nearby plants or a saturated ground.
How Much Do Students Lose During The 'Summer Slide'?
Parents and kids feel pressure each summer in balancing play and education. Research shows kids lose some learning when they're away from school.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Meet The 2 Women Mending Lamps In Bloomington
Fixing broken lamps is a skill that's become increasingly rare over the years, but two Twin Cities ladies aren't just keeping the trade alive, they're doing their best just to keep up with customer demands.
Brooklyn Park Firefighters 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
The Brooklyn Park Firefighters Local #5031 will be hosting the fourth annual charity golf tournament to benefit local charities.
Timeline Of NASA’s Apollo Program
