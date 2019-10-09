Ali Lucia shares the road closures in and around Minneapolis in anticipation of President Trump's Thursday rally at Target Center, along with Metro Transit plans, parking ramp closures and more (2:00). WCCO 4 News - October 9, 2019
Traffic Guide: Closures, Detours Expected For Trump Visit
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WCCOTV
Latest Videos
12 P.M. Weather ReportAs Lisa Meadows reports, enjoy the warm weather Wednesday because things are about to change as we head into the weekend (3:25). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Oct. 9, 2019
Mark Dayton Takes New Position At U Of MFormer Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is going back to school. The University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs announced Tuesday Dayton will join the program as a fellow this academic year, Kim Johnson reports (0:16). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Oct. 9, 2019
MDH: 5 Confirmed Cases Of Cryptosporidium Connected To Foss Swim SchoolsThe Minnesota Department of Health says there are now five laboratory-confirmed cases of cryptosporidium connected to the Foss Swim Schools, Kim Johnson reports (0:41). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Oct. 9, 2019
Pro-Trump Supporters To Hold Rally WednesdayAs President Donald Trump prepares to visit Minneapolis tomorrow night, some of his supporters are preparing to protest, Reg Chapman reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Oct. 9, 2019
Traffic Guide: Closures, Detours Expected For Trump VisitAli Lucia shares the road closures in and around Minneapolis in anticipation of President Trump's Thursday rally at Target Center, along with Metro Transit plans, parking ramp closures and more (2:00). WCCO 4 News - October 9, 2019
Make Gumbo Your Go-To Comfort Food This WinterChef Adam Randall from Caribbean Smokehouse in Stillwater explains (3:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
Check Out These Archery SkillsKent York and scout Isabella Tunney, from Boy Scouts Troop 5384 here in Minneapolis, demonstrate (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
Amid Low Unemployment, Businesses Getting Creative, Removing Barriers To Attract WorkersMinnesota’s 3.3% unemployment rate brings a new set of opportunities and challenges to the workforce, Christiane Cordero reports (4:05). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019
Women's Club Of Minneapolis Competing In National Grant CompetitionThey are competing against other historic properties across the U.S. for a Main Street Grant from Partners in Preservation, Joanne Provo and Erin Harney Cragg explain (3:27). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
More Videos
Philadelphia Unveils New 'Rage Room'Flyers fans will be able to destroy things like guitars, televisions, and dishes using a variety of tools -- from baseball bats to hockey sticks (2:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
How To Master The Art Of EmpathyResearch has consistently shown that our relationships and social ties are at the heart of our well-being, happiness and even longevity, Dr. Kirsten Lind Seal explains (4:21). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
October Is Physical Therapy MonthMany parents may not recognize the signs that their child may benefit from a visit to a physical therapist, Dr. Gigi Chawla explains (2:43). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
9 A.M. Weather ReportMinnesota is going to go from late summer to early winter in the span of a few days, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:30). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
Explanations For The Rise Of The Side-HustleDespite low unemployment, people are still have a hard time making ends meet, so they're taking on another job along with their main one, Jason DeRusha reports (3:10). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
Trump's Staff Now Has Control Of Target Center Ahead Of RallyThis visit comes amidst back-and-forth arguments between Mayor Jacob Frey and President Trump about who will pay the bill for security at the event, Esme Murphy, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report (5:28). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
Airbnb Offers Overnight Stay Inside Goodyear BlimpThe company is offering you that chance in honor of college football's 150th anniversary. Only three separate one-night stays will be available for purchase, Jason DeRusha reports (1:12). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019
#MyMorning: Oct. 9, 2019We want to see photos of your doggos (2:02). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019
Morning Headlines: Oct. 9, 2019Jason DeRusha reads about changes coming to the ACT and how your boss might monitor you in the future (4:17). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9, 2019
Businesses Struggling To Find Seasonal WorkersChristiane Cordero reports on what companies are doing to attract workers (2:04). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9 ,2019
6 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports on the changes coming to Minnesota this weekend (3:38). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019
WCCO Champions: Buck Hill Ski TeamNotice that Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is in the photo with the young competitive skiers (0:51). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9, 2019
5 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports that Minnesota will see a bit of all four seasons in the next few days (4:26). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019
WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Oct. 9, 2019Kim Johnson reports on the latest Minnesota headlines (1:48). WCCO 4 News -- Oct. 4, 2019
10 P.M. Weather ReportWednesday will be a breezy one, reports Chris Shaffer (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019
Good Question: How Loud Is Too Loud?Heather Brown explains what's safe, and why earbuds may be riskier for kids (2:21). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019
The Cost Of Campaign RalliesMary McGuire breaks down why and what other campaign rallies have cost in the past (3:00). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019
Target Center Will Honor Trump Rally ContractMayor Jacob Frey and President Donald Trump traded slights Tuesday about who will pay the bill for security at his Target Center rally, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:24). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019
6 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a breezy Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs are expected to reach into the low 70’s, Chris Shaffer reports (2:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Oct. 8, 2019
‘We Are A Team’: Northstar Search And Rescue Volunteers, K9s Work To Bring The Missing HomeEvery Sunday morning, the volunteers of Northstar Search and Rescue get together to train for an important mission, Lisa Meadows reports (3:40). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Oct. 8, 2019