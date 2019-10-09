Philadelphia Unveils New 'Rage Room'Flyers fans will be able to destroy things like guitars, televisions, and dishes using a variety of tools -- from baseball bats to hockey sticks (2:02). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

How To Master The Art Of EmpathyResearch has consistently shown that our relationships and social ties are at the heart of our well-being, happiness and even longevity, Dr. Kirsten Lind Seal explains (4:21). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

October Is Physical Therapy MonthMany parents may not recognize the signs that their child may benefit from a visit to a physical therapist, Dr. Gigi Chawla explains (2:43). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

9 A.M. Weather ReportMinnesota is going to go from late summer to early winter in the span of a few days, Mike Augustyniak reports (3:30). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

Explanations For The Rise Of The Side-HustleDespite low unemployment, people are still have a hard time making ends meet, so they're taking on another job along with their main one, Jason DeRusha reports (3:10). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

Trump's Staff Now Has Control Of Target Center Ahead Of RallyThis visit comes amidst back-and-forth arguments between Mayor Jacob Frey and President Trump about who will pay the bill for security at the event, Esme Murphy, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report (5:28). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

Airbnb Offers Overnight Stay Inside Goodyear BlimpThe company is offering you that chance in honor of college football's 150th anniversary. Only three separate one-night stays will be available for purchase, Jason DeRusha reports (1:12). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 9, 2019

#MyMorning: Oct. 9, 2019We want to see photos of your doggos (2:02). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019

Morning Headlines: Oct. 9, 2019Jason DeRusha reads about changes coming to the ACT and how your boss might monitor you in the future (4:17). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9, 2019

Businesses Struggling To Find Seasonal WorkersChristiane Cordero reports on what companies are doing to attract workers (2:04). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9 ,2019

6 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports on the changes coming to Minnesota this weekend (3:38). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019

WCCO Champions: Buck Hill Ski TeamNotice that Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn is in the photo with the young competitive skiers (0:51). WCCO This Morning – Oct. 9, 2019

5 A.M. Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports that Minnesota will see a bit of all four seasons in the next few days (4:26). WCCO This Morning -- Oct. 9, 2019

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Oct. 9, 2019Kim Johnson reports on the latest Minnesota headlines (1:48). WCCO 4 News -- Oct. 4, 2019

10 P.M. Weather ReportWednesday will be a breezy one, reports Chris Shaffer (2:39). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019

Good Question: How Loud Is Too Loud?Heather Brown explains what's safe, and why earbuds may be riskier for kids (2:21). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019

The Cost Of Campaign RalliesMary McGuire breaks down why and what other campaign rallies have cost in the past (3:00). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019

Target Center Will Honor Trump Rally ContractMayor Jacob Frey and President Donald Trump traded slights Tuesday about who will pay the bill for security at his Target Center rally, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:24). WCCO 4 News At 10 – October 8, 2019

6 P.M. Weather ReportAfter a breezy Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs are expected to reach into the low 70’s, Chris Shaffer reports (2:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Oct. 8, 2019

‘We Are A Team’: Northstar Search And Rescue Volunteers, K9s Work To Bring The Missing HomeEvery Sunday morning, the volunteers of Northstar Search and Rescue get together to train for an important mission, Lisa Meadows reports (3:40). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Oct. 8, 2019

