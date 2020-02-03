12 P.M. Weather ReportThe snow could come back on Sunday, Lisa Meadows reports (3:16). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Lawmakers Propose Way To End Homelessness In MinnesotaLawmakers made their announcement near the former Drake hotel, where a fire displaced hundreds of Minnesotans on Christmas day, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:29). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler Talks Cannabis LegalizationWinkler and other lawmakers held fifteen community events around the state to listen to how Minnesotans feel about legalizing marijuana (1:17). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

President Donald Trump Wins Iowa’s Republican CaucusesTrump won with 97% percent of the votes, Kim Johnson reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus ResultsThe state's Democratic party blamed the embarrassing delay on reporting inconsistencies and technology problems (2:33). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Cooking With WCCO: Yard House’s New Lifestyle MenuExecutive Chef JP Vasquez tells us how to stay healthy while still eating flavorful food (3:21). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

February is Heart MonthBruna James, heart defect survivor and Twin Cities Go Red for Women spokeswoman joins us to talk about heart health (3:06). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

Some Football-Friendly Advice For Your FinancesFinancial expert Bruce Helmer shares some advice (3:23). WCCO Mid-Morning - February 4, 2020

People Tell Lies To Keep Their Reputations For Being Honest, Study FindsPeople may also tell a little white lie to save someone's feelings or maybe ease an uncomfortable situation (3:05). WCCO Mid-Morning - February 4, 2020

Kim Johnson Shares Her History Of SleepwalkingNearly one in three Americans have sleepwalked. including our WCCO This Morning anchor (3:43). WCCO Mid-Morning - February 4, 2020

Viewers React: Workout MusicNew research shows that listening to fast-tempo music makes workout feel easier. We asked viewers what kind of music helps them work out. Here’s what they had to say (00:47). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020.

Coding Failure Blamed For Iowa Caucus Result DelaysEarlier, the Democratic Party says both the new app used to relay caucus results to the party failed, and the back-up phone reporting system also failed, Michael George reports (4:00). WCCO Mid-Morning - February 4, 2020

Sherburn Boy Represents Vikings At SuperbowlA Sherburn 5th grader represented the Vikings at the Superbowl, running out onto the field as part of the opening ceremony. Hear what he had to say about the experience (00:48). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

Minnesota Lawmakers Talk Light Rail SafetyAhead of the upcoming session, Minnesota lawmakers are introducing a new bill to improve safety on the light rail (00:58). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

9 A.M. Weather ReportHighs will hover in the 20s for most of the next week, with a few chances for snowflakes, Riley O'Connor reports (2:38). WCCO Mid-Morning - February 4, 2020

Kim Johnson Talks SleepwalkingWCCO’s Kim Johnson recently visited a doctor to curb her sleepwalking problem. How has her life changed since then? (3:51) WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

'The 7:34': Should Iowa Still Be The First State In The Nation To Vote?Jason DeRusha wants to know your thoughts following the disastrous 2020 caucuses. WCCO This Morning -- Feb. 4, 2020

#MyMorning: Feb. 4, 2020It's National Homemade Soup Day, and we want to see what you've made this Soup SZN. WCCO This Morning -- Feb. 4, 2020

Don’t Want To Sleepwalk? Get More SleepDr. Andrew Steihm spoke with Kim Johnson about how Minnesotans (and other Americans) are sleep deprived (). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

Lots Of Questions, No Answers Morning After Iowa CaucusesEsme Murphy reports from Iowa on the chaotic start to the 2020 presidential race (5:24). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

Morning Headlines: Feb. 4, 2020Jason DeRusha reads the newspaper headlines following the debacle of the Iowa caucuses (4:11). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 4, 2020

5 A.M. Weather ReportRiley O'Connor reports on the return of winter cold and says no snow is in the immediate forecast (2:42). WCCO This Morning -- Feb. 4, 2020

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of Feb. 4, 2020Kim Johnson report son the latest Minnesota headlines (1:20). WCCO 4 News -- Feb. 4, 2020

Klobuchar Campaign Waiting Out Iowa Caucus ResultsThe first votes of campaign 2020 were tallied Monday in Iowa, reports Esme Murphy (6:10). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 3, 2020

