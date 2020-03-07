8 A.M. Weather ReportIt might be time to get your shorts out of the closet, Mike Augustyniak explains why (3:23). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

4 Things To Do TodayHere are four things to do on the weekend of March 7 (1:37). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

Prior Lake High School Student Juggles Bakery With ClassesEmily Tiritilli is a high school student in Prior Lake, but she also runs Emily Grace Cakes (3:23). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

New Omnitheater Film ‘Ancient Caves’ Dives Deep Into Areas Usually Left UnexploredPaleo-climatologist Dr. Gina Moseley – who is featured in the film – told us more about it (3:28). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

'Spamtown USA': An Intense Show Is Now On Display At Children’s Theatre CompanyTwo actors from the show, Marcelo Mena and Maureen Sherman-Mendez, explained what it’s all about (3:47). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

Bachman’s Spring Ideas House Is Welcoming The New SeasonJennifer Mayerle discovered some new ways to spruce up your home this spring (2:57). WCCO Saturday Morning – March 7, 2020

10 P.M. Weather ReportGet ready for a fantastic weekend, reports Chris Shaffer (2:50). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 6, 2020

Prior Lake's Dawson Garcia Heading To MarquetteMike Max sits down with the Prior Lake basketball star who might not spend much time in college if the NBA can help it (2:20). High School Sports Rally – March 6, 2020

Hockey Hair Magic!Norman Seawright III meets the main manes of the Maple Grove High's boys hockey team! (1:36) High School Sports Rally – March 6, 2020

State Leaders Aim To Contain COVID-19For weeks, state leaders have expected it would happen, and Friday, a Minnesotan tested positive for COVID-19, reports Marielle Mohs (2:58). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 6, 2020

State Hockey Tourney: A Time-Honored TraditionJohn Lauritsen shows us why the hype is real from the high school level to the pros (1:47). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

Minn. Air Nat'l Guard Members Return HomeMembers of the Minnesota Air National Guard got a very special welcome home Friday, reports photojournalist Tony Peterson (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

6 P.M. Weather ReportSays hello to 50s and even 60s this weekend, reports Chris Shaffer (2:44). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

St. Paul Teachers, District Still Far Off In NegotiationsIf a deal can't be worked out by Tuesday, St. Paul teachers will walk off the job, reports Frank Vascellaro (1:06). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

Myon Burrell's Family Applauds Klobuchar's Call For ReviewSen. Amy Klobuchar is asking the Hennepin County Attorney to take a closer look at a murder case that sent a teen to prison for life, reports Reg Chapman (2:16). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

Minnesota's 1st COVID-19 CaseThe Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the state's first case of COVID-19, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (3:26). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 6, 2020

Target Field Removes Field Tarps In Preparation Of April Home OpenerTarget Field grounds crew is working on the field in preparation of the Twins 2020 home opener less than a month away.

5 P.M. Weather ReportThe last time it was in the 60s in Minnesota was in October, this weekend plans to hit upper 50s, Chris Shaffer reports (2:55). WCCO 4 News at 5 – March 6, 2020

Target Field Removes Tarps In Preparation Of Home OpenerTarget field is preparing for the Twins home opener in a month, Chris Shaffer reports (0:34). WCCO 4 News at 5 – March 6, 2020

Angie Craig Gathers Counties For Coronavirus PlanningMinnesota’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was officially announced Friday, Bill Hudson reports (4:06). WCCO 4 News at 5 – March 6, 2020

State Of Minnesota Confirms 1st Presumptive Case Of COVID-19There is now one confirmed presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports.

Report: Rep. Colling Peterson Will Run For Re-ElectionRep. Collin Peterson, the Democratic congressman whose sprawling western Minnesota district voted heavily for Trump, is reportedly going to seek another term. Katie Johnston reports.

Archie's Here! Meet Our Pet Guest Of The WeekLiv Hagen from the Animal Humane Society presents this week's pet in need of a forever home (1:28). WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 6, 2020

Noon Weather ReportTemperatures will hover well above average over the weekend, climbing into the 60s even, Mike Augustyniak reports (4:51). WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 6, 2020

