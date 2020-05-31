Thousands Gather At State Capitol For George Floyd ProtestCommunity leaders spoke out Sunday afternoon, calling for the removal of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and disputing the notion of "returning to normal," John Lauritsen reports (4:12). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

Bethesda Nurse Emily Allen Gives COVID UpdateBethesda Hospital nurse Emily Allen checked in with Esme Murphy Sunday morning (4:34). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Attorney General Keith Ellison Addresses Unrest In The Twin CitiesOn Sunday, Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke with Esme Murphy about the ongoing unrest in the Twin Cities (5:30). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

11 A.M. Weather ReportAs Mike Augustyniak reports, the metro area is beginning to warm up with highs this afternoon reaching into the mid-70’s (1:09). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 30, 2020

Sanford Middle School Holds Food Drive In MinneapolisOn Sunday, Sanford Middle School is holding a food drive for its families, Marielle Mohs reports (8:53). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Clean Up Begins In Minneapolis Following Several Nights Of UnrestWCCO’s Christiane Cordero is live in Minneapolis at the aftermath of Floyd protests and riots (2:32). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

National Guard Helps Contain Unrest In Minneapolis Overnight SaturdayOn Saturday, thousands of national guardsmen and woman took to the streets of Minneapolis, Jason DeRusha reports (0:44). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Extension Of Curfew, Highway Closures For Sunday EveningMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending the curfew, put in place in the Twin Cities to quell unrest, into Sunday evening. The curfew will be in effect at 8 p.m. WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Longfellow Block Club Protects Minneapolis Neighborhood Amid RiotsWCCO’s Mike Max ran into the Longfellow block club early Sunday morning along Lake Street. They were out patrolling their own neighborhood and protecting their block from rioters for the last few nights (). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Leaders Work To Protect North MinneapolisNorth Minneapolis has been mostly spared from the violence happening in South Minneapolis -- but not entirely. Norman Seawright met with community members working together to address the need there (3:59). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

6 A.M. Weather ReportAs Mike Augustyniak reports, the metro area can expect a cool start to the morning with a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-70’s (3:52). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 30, 2020

St. Paul Clean Up To Begin After Nights Of UnrestWCCO’s Christiane Cordero is live in St. Paul where parts of the city were looted and damaged earlier in the week (1:35). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Progress Made After Another Night Of Unrest In MinneapolisWCCO’s Reg Chapman recaps protests and riots overnight Saturday in the Twin Cities (2:36). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

I-35W, I-35E, I-94, I-394 & Hwy 55 Reopen Sunday MorningAll of the major highways around the metro are back open this morning, Heather Brown reports (0:24). WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Past Halfway Point, Corrections Commissioner Says Things Remain Under ControlMinnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell provides a post-midnight update on the status of law and order in the Twin Cities (26:16). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

Seward Businesses Standing Their Ground All NightThe owners of businesses that have yet been untouched by fires are committed to staying up and standing their ground against arsonists, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (5:19). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

From The Center Of Solemnity To A Hail Of Rubber Bullets: 38th & Chicago Vigil RaidedJeff Wagner began his live shot describing the vigil at Cup Foods as a place of peace and serenity, to running to avoid being struck by a hail of rubber bullets (12:56). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

‘They Will Not Be Overtaken’: Businesses Protect Their Property During Mpls. UnrestWCCO’s Mike Max drives by Lake Street businesses that are protecting their property during unrest. (12:11) WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

Residents On Lyndale Grateful Fire At Nearby Auto Parts Store Didn’t Ignite Their HomeWhat used to be an O'Reilly Auto Parts on the left and a Family Dollar on the right is now gone from an overnight fire started by agitators, Marielle Mohs reports (2:16). WCCO 4 News - Mayu 30, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Speaks With WCCO As Unrest Reaches Overnight HoursMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke with WCCO early Sunday morning during continued unrest. (9:56) WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

WCCO’s Mike Max Speaks With Group Protecting Little Earth Native American CommunityWCCO’s Mike Max speaks with an American Indian Movement member who is with a group protecting the Little Earth Native American Community in Minneapolis Saturday night. (4:44) WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

Video Shows Woman Bleeding After Being Struck By Apparent Rubber BulletDavid Schumer describes a scene that went down at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue (3:51). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

Video Appears To Show Law Enforcement Shooting Paint Rounds At Citizens On Their PorchTanya Kerssen posted the video to Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m., showing the Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police sweeping her residential street in the Whittier Neighborhood (3:51). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

