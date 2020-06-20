North Minneapolis Community Garden Provides Food, RefugeAmid food scarcity in North Minneapolis, R. Roots Garden provides not only fresh produce to local communities, but a place where community members can come and feel grounded (2:50). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 19, 2020

Morning Headlines For June 20, 2020Here are your digital morning headlines for June 20, 2020 (1:14). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

4 Things You Need To Know - June 20, 2020Here are the 4 things you need to know for June 20, 2020 (1:08). WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Tips For Grilling Before Father's DayStu, King of the BBQ visits WCCO to share his best tips on grilling for Father's day () WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Celebrating Father's DayWe're taking a moment to remember the fathers in our lives (1:33). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Minneapolis Parks Develops Social-Distanced Programming For YouthMike Augustyniak speaks to Mimi Kalb, the Director of Athletics for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Department, about the games that kids can play at 12 of the parks throughout the city (2:31). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Morning Weather ReportMike Augustyniak reports, a cooler Saturday with some showers in northwestern Minnesota (4:22). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Crooners Supper Club Continues Lakeside Drive-In ConcertJennifer Mayerle speaks with Mary Tjosvold to learn about how the spot known for its live music moved to concerts from your car (3:50). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Legislation To Raise Child Care Subsidy Rates PassesFor the first time since 2014, the Minnesota legislature approved an increase in payment rates for the childcare assistance program (00:25). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Special Session Ends, With Much Still On The TableMarielle Mohs reports, the Minnesota legislature voted to adjourn at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, after a long night of talks on police reform, COVID-19 aid, and a bonding bill fell apart (2:05). WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 20, 2020

Mike Max Speaks With Akbar Abdul-Ahad About His Interesting JourneyAkbar Abdul-Ahad reflects on his life in prison, being the star of a reality TV show, and being a star basketball player, Mike Max reports (4:28). WCCO 4 News at 10 - June 19, 2020

Educators Need To Fill In Gaps That Textbooks Lack About Black HistoryIt's the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. But some are just now learning about it, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News at 10 - June 19, 2020

Juneteenth Celebrations Across MinnesotaA Juneteenth celebration took place Friday at an intersection in Minneapolis that was recently filled with great pain, David Schuman reports (2:14). WCCO 4 News at 10 - June 19, 2020

Sen. Majority Leader Gazelka Gives An Update On Police AccountabilityWhat appeared to be a possible compromise on police accountability during the special session at the State Capitol Friday evening, has appeared to be a spectacular collapse, Esme Murphy reports (2:58). WCCO 4 News at 10 - June 19, 2020

J. Alexander Kueng, Officer Involved In George Floyd's Death, Released From JailJ. Alexander Kueng, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released from Hennepin County Jail Friday night after posting bond, Jeff Wagner reports (0:32). WCCO 4 News at 10 - June 19, 2020

Mike Max Talks With Minneapolis North H.S. Basketball TeamOn a hot muggy night, a basketball team took to an artificial baseball turf at Minneapolis North. They were conditioning, but more important they were together, Mike Max reports (3:18). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 19, 2020

6 P.M. Weather ReportTemperatures have cooled off from where they were earlier this week, Chris Shaffer reports (3:17). WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 19, 2020

How Would You Like COVID-19 Test Results In Minutes, Instead Of Days?The urgency room in Woodbury saw long lines of vehicles in its parking lot today. That's because it's returning results in under 20 minutes, Bill Hudson reports (1:56). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 19, 2020

Water Gremlin Responsible For Lead Testing And Cleanup, Court Of Appeals OpinesThe plant was temporarily shut down and a judge deemed the issue a public health nuisance. Now the court of appeals said that nuisance extends past the property line and into employee homes, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:03). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 19, 2020

Many Looking To Juneteenth To Rebuild Sense Of CommunityMany people said this is the first time that they've observed the holiday, which marks when the last slaves were emancipated in Texas, Elle Mohs reports (2:43). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 19, 2020

Special Session Remains Standoff Mostly Along Party LinesThere are signs however that there is some movement being made on what is supposed to be the session's last day, Esme Murphy reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 19, 2020

5 P.M. Weather ReportFather's Day weekend looks to have the chance for scattered showers, Chris Shaffer reports (3:07). WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 19, 2020

'U' Announces Breakthrough On Treating Fetal Alcohol Spectrum DisordersDoctors believe they're only beginning to understand the problems drinking alcohol while pregnant will lead to, Jeff Wagner reports (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 19, 2020

MDH Unveils Guidelines For The Return Of Youth SportsGames and scrimmages can start again on June 24 for outdoor sports. Indoor sports will have to wait for the first of July, Jeff Wagner reports (0:18). WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 19, 2020

