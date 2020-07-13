How Revol Greens Grows 365 Days A YearRevol Greens, Minnesota's greenhouse lettuce farm, recently completed a major expansion, CEO Mark Schulze explains (4:57). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Many Say Forgetting People's Names Is Most Embarrassing LapseOne in three surveyed Americans called it the biggest faux pas brain lapse (3:39). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Forum Focuses On 'Choosing Courage Over Fear'The Business Women's Circle is addressing issues of pandemic and systemic racism in its upcoming annual forum, co-founder Lani Basa explains (2:53). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Should You Dip Into Your 401K Amid Pandemic Panic?Dustin Smith from Wealth Enhancement Group shares some advice (2:55). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

9 A.M. Weather ReportThere's plenty of rain in the forecast for Tuesday, Riley O'Connor reports (3:27). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Is Tech Overload Making People More Forgetful?A new survey shows 61 percent of people have trouble remembering things due to technology, multitasking and jam-packed schedules (3:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Why 'Positivity Rate' Is Important In COVID-19 ReportingThere are a lot of figures that get thrown out there when it comes to daily COVID-19 cases, Heather Brown reports (3:46). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

Mid-Morning Headlines From July 14, 2020The Minnesota Legislature is back in special session after last month's ended with no final decisions on major issues, from police reform to COVID19 funding relief (4:44). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 14, 2020

'I Had To Help It': Minneapolis Man Rescues Injured Bald Eagle On I-35WA 32-year-old Minneapolis man rescued an injured bald eagle on the side of Interstate 35W Saturday late afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

‘The 7:34’: The Mask MandateGood morning, it’s time for “The 7:34”! A decision on a statewide face mask mandata could come soon. What do you think? Should there be a statewide order, or should it be by county? Or no mandate at all? Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines. (12:56)

Mpls. Group Delivers Soup To Essential Workers Every Tuesday (Part 2)Ali Lucia is live at the Masonic Children's hospital in Minneapolis, where a local group, SIMPLS, is doing their part to help our healthcare heroes. (3:04) WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

Grant Imahara, 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project' Co-Host, Has Died At 49Grant Imahara, longtime co-host of the beloved Discovery Channel science series MythBusters, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49. WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

Interview: Mpls. Mayor Unveils Latest Policy Change On Police ReformWCCO 4 News This Morning at 6:00 a.m.Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is unveiling his latest policy change on policing. He joined us live over Skype this morning. (5:52) WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

Morning Headlines From July 14, 2020Jason DeRusha reads this morning's newspaper headlines (3:44). WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

Mpls. Group Delivers Soup To Essential Workers Every TuesdayAli Lucia is at the Masonic Children's hospital in Minneapolis, where a local group is doing their part to help our healthcare heroes. (4:16) WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

Special Session: No Big Votes Expected Until Next WeekBoth sides are determined to reach agreements in this special session, Marielle Mohs reports (1:26). WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

6 A.M. Weather ReportCooler temps in the mid-70s today with scattered storms possible. Temperatures will increase into the weekend, Riley O'Connor reports (3:35). WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020

National Headlines: Morning Of July 14, 2020Laura Podesta joined us from New York City with the national headlines, including states dealing with spikes in COVID-19 cases and the death of a “Glee” star. (3:53) WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of July 14, 2020Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines. (1:17) WCCO 4 News - July 14, 2020

10 P.M. Weather ReportStorms will roll through Minnesota overnight, reports Chris Shaffer (2:56). WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 13, 2020

Green Algae Concerns For Minn. PetsIf you’ve been wondering why lakes are greener, John Lauritsen shows us how dry conditions create algae blooms -- and why that can be a concern for pet owners (2:06). WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 13, 2020

Good Question: What Does The COVID Positivity Rate Mean?Heather Brown talks to infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm to find out (2:27). WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 13, 2020

MN Nat’l Guard Members Test Positive In CAThe Minnesota National Guard says a "handful" of their soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:27). WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 13, 2020

