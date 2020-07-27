Vikings' Head Athletic Trainer Eric Sugarman Tests Positive For COVID-19The Minnesota Vikings say that the team's head athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

12 P.M. Weather ReportAs Lisa Meadows reports, after a weekend of storms the metro area can expect a dry next few days (3:20). WCCO 4 News at Noon – July 27, 2020

Ivanka Trump Visiting Duluth And Bloomington, Spotlighting ManufacturingA member of the president’s family is in Minnesota today (1:13). WCCO 4 News at Noon – July 27, 2020

Police: Teenage Suspect In Custody After Man Found Dead In St. Paul AlleyA teenage is in custody and a St. Paul man is dead after what police say started as a fight, Christiane Cordero reports (2:02). WCCO 4 News at Noon – July 27, 2020

How Your Kids Can Add Personality To Your GardenRebecca Kolls shares some ideas (4:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

What Unemployment Benefits Might Look Like For The Rest Of The YearThe proposal is not expected to have the extra $600-dollars-a-week of unemployment benefits, but rather a measure to replace about 70-percent of a person's wage, Isaiah Goodman of MoneyVerbs explains (4:05). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

Exercises You Can Do Using A Battle RopeFitness expert Ali Holman shows off a few exercise routines (4:53). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

9 A.M. Weather ReportIt's looking like a particularly lovely summer week at this point, Riley O'Connor reports (3:04). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

Bodies Deal Well With One-Time Over-Indulgences, Survey FindsThe study looked at foods and how they affected blood sugar and lipids (3:11). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

Study Finds COVID Pandemic Hasn't Seen Uptick In LonelinessThe survey did find that younger people reported feeling more lonely than older folks (3:09). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

WCCO Viewers Sound Off On Robot ButlerStretch, the robo-housekeeper, features a camera, microphone and laser to help maneuver around, and extendable joints to reach things high or low (3:03). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

Mid-Morning Headlines From July 27, 2020The governor's expected to make an announcement on fall schooling Thursday, but parents have already started planning (5:35). WCCO Mid-Morning - July 27, 2020

Meet 'Stretch,' The Flexible RobotThe robo-housekeeper features a camera, microphone and laser to help maneuver around (0:35). WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

‘The 7:34’: How Much Of An Unemployment Boost Would YOU Give Out?Good morning! It’s time for ‘The 7:34’: This morning, we’re talking about the extra weekly $600 unemployment boost from the federal gov’t that has since lapsed. Some companies say the extra money has made it harder for people to look for employment. What do you think? What kind of bonus would you give if you were in charge?

4 Things To Know From July 27, 2020Check out the four things to know for today. (1:24) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

6:30 A.M. Weather ReportDry and sunny to start the week, Riley O'Connor reports (2:23). WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

Interview: Founder Of Co-Working Space, Curated Co.Ali Lucia interviews the founder of a new business. (4:00) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

Morning Newspaper Headlines From July 27, 2020Jason DeRusha reads the latest news headlines. (4:14) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

Expert: Addressing Stigma During Mask MandateJason DeRusha speaks to an expert about stigma during mask mandate. (4:12) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

Parents Adjust While Preparing For School Plan AnnouncementChristiane Cordero reports on the preparations being made by parents as they await a decision on the upcoming school year. (1:52) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

National Headlines From July 27, 2020Laura Podesta joins us from New York. (3:38) WCCO This Morning - July 27, 2020

Michael Thompson Wins 3M Open In BlaineMichael Thompson finished with a two-stroke victory in the 3M Open for his first PGA Tour win since 2013, Norman Seawright III reports (1:29). WCCO 4 News at 10 - July 26, 2020

WCCO Digital Update: Morning Of July 27, 2020WCCO 4 News - July 27, 2020

How To Build A Skateboard Ramp At HomeWCCO's photojournalist Aaron Goodyear spoke with an Eagan skateboarder and skate shop owner about how he took his business to the next level, (2:41). WCCO 4 News at 10:30 - July 26, 2020

